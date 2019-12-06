Vendors are selected for Innovation Awards based on the core innovation of their product

Alfresco Software, a commercial, open source software company, has been named a winner of the 2019 Aragon Research Innovation Award for the Content Management category.

The award recognizes Alfresco's Digital Business Platform for its extensive content, process and governance solutions. The open source, cloud-native and developer-friendly platform meets the needs of the modern workforce to easily manage and scale content and process-intensive operations while reducing costs. This year Alfresco introduced new offerings designed to help organizations take advantage of cloud agility and capabilities faster than ever before. Additionally, the Alfresco Digital Business Platform now leverages artificial intelligence to automatically extract information from multiple content sources, helping customers uncover new business insights.

Jennifer Smith, Chief Marketing Officer, Alfresco said: "We believe this award is a reflection of our commitment to empowering our customers to drive new innovation. The Alfresco Digital Business Platform modernizes content systems so that customers can manage and access large volumes of information, eliminate monotonous tasks with modernized workflows, and power seamless, modern applications. It's a critical competitive advantage for organizations to monetize the content within their organization, bring new applications to market faster, and deliver exceptional customer experiences."

The Aragon award recognizes providers leveraging visionary use of technology to not only adapt as markets change, but to actively disrupt and inform how their markets will evolve. Alfresco was formally presented with the award on December 5th, 2019 at Aragon Transform, the annual Aragon Research awards ceremony.

"Looking ahead, Alfresco is doubling down on our commitment to innovation," continued Jennifer Smith. "2020 will be another exciting year for us as we bring even more solutions to the market."

The identification of an Aragon Research award winner is not an endorsement by Aragon Research of any vendor, product, or service.

About Alfresco

Alfresco Software, Inc. ("Alfresco") is a commercial, open source software company that builds and markets a cloud-native, process, content and governance intensive Digital Business Platform. It is a single, integrated platform built from the ground up by Alfresco and is used to digitize processes, manage content and securely govern information. Alfresco is used by more than 1,300 industry-leading organizations, including Cisco, Canadian Museum for Human Rights, Delta Dental, Liberty Mutual, LexisNexis, Pitney Bowes, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, NASA, RBC Capital Markets and the US Navy Department. Founded in 2005, Alfresco has its headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts, USA and operations in Atlanta, GA., Maidenhead and London, UK, and Sydney, Australia. For more information about Alfresco, please visit http://www.alfresco.com.

