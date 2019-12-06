Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2019) - Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) (OTCQB: CYRTF) (WKN: A2JM2X) (the "Company" or "Benchmark") Benchmark is pleased to share the results of a new independent study by the 'Mineral Deposit Research Unit' (MDRU) at the University of British Columbia and Geoscience BC. The study developed an exploration framework for transitions of porphyry to epithermal deposits in the Toodoggone mineral district and focused on several zones within the Lawyers project. This allows for improved targeted exploration and provides regional context for the mineralized zones on the Lawyers property within the broader Toodoggone mineral district. The Lawyers Project is situated in the Stikine Terrane of northern British Columbia, Canada, and falls within the prolific, mineral endowed 'Golden Horseshoe'.

John Williamson, CEO commented, "It is satisfying to see that MDRU and Geoscience BC have recognized the mineral potential of the relatively underexplored Toodoggone mineral district and have provided this valuable exploration framework and data set to industry. We are very encouraged by their observations of the potential link to a deeper porphyry system at Cliff Creek. We look forward to reporting the 25 remaining drill holes from Cliff Creek and the additional 17 holes from the other zones with much anticipation".

Regional Context - Toodoggone District

A British Columbia Geological Survey (BCGS) regional mapping program during the early 1990's spanned much of the Toodoggone District, including the Lawyers property, but little subsequent regional studies and interpretation has followed. The Toodoggone district is one of very few regions in BC where Early Jurassic epithermal mineralization is well-preserved. The deposits and showings in the central and northern regions of the Toodoggone are classified as epithermal gold-silver deposits (Duuring et al., 2009a), while in the southern region, numerous Late Triassic porphyry-type deposits occur, such as Kemess. Variable degrees of erosion in the region contribute to the good exposure and preservation of both porphyry and epithermal deposits.

MDRU & Geoscience BC Study and New Developments

New work by the Mineral Deposits Research Group (MDRU) at the University of British Columbia is shedding light on the relationships between the porphyry and epithermal mineralization of the Toodoggone (link to report) that suggests historically mined and explored epithermal deposits are part of larger porphyry systems. This is based on a new exploration framework that uses a range of criteria including; field observations, alteration assemblages, vein types, trace metal concentrations, fluid inclusion analysis, age dating, and a newly developed geochemical index (MPIx) for defining porphyry potential. Using the above criteria MDRU has determined several low-sulphidation epithermal systems have numerous features that are indicative of the shallow parts of a porphyry system including the Cliff Creek zone on the Lawyers property (Figure 1).

Figure #1 - Generalized cross section of the Toodoggone district (based on Diakow et al., 1993) showing location of the mineral deposits and prospect relative to the typical porphyry alteration zoning (based on Sillitoe, 2010), modified from MDRU/GBC 2019 Report.





To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6169/50495_9ce1f46ca45cfa3f_001full.jpg

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples were analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO 9001:2008 accredited facility). The sampling program was undertaken by Company personnel under the direction of Rob L'Heureux, P.Geol. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic emission spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+10 g/t Au). Analysis by four acid digestion with 48 element ICP-MS analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal overlimits re-analyzed by atomic absorption or emission spectrometry. Rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and they may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc, P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Benchmark Metals Inc.

Benchmark is a Canadian mineral exploration company with its common shares listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe. Benchmark is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to production.

