EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Change in Forecast Medacta Group SA announces a revision of the full year guidance 05-Dec-2019 / 19:48 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Press Release 2019 GUIDANCE REVISION* _CASTEL SAN PIETRO_, _5 December 2019_ - Medacta Group SA announces a revision of the full year guidance. The company continues to expand, achieving strong revenue growth well above the market growth rate while maintaining a high profitability level. Following an unexpected weak demand in the US and in some minor markets covered by distributors, the overall growth rate in November was below expectations, 8% compared to 17% of the same period of last year. This performance changed the scenario of the year-end forecasted results. Accordingly, the year-end 2019 guidance is as follows: - *Revenue*: reported growth in the range of 12-14%, equal to 10-12% on a constant currency basis (previously equal to 13-17%) - *Adjusted EBITDA*: approximately 30% +/-1% (previously 32% +/-1%) - *Change in Net Working Capital*: 5-7% of total revenue (maintained) - *CapEx*: 12-15% of total revenue (previously 10-12%) We expect that this revision on full year performance does not affect the mid-term performance. Medacta is planning to report preliminary unaudited top-line figures on 21 January 2020 and full-year 2019 results on 6 April 2020. *Contact* Medacta Group SA Corrado Farsetta, CFO Phone: +41 91 696 60 60 investor.relations@medacta.ch *About Medacta:* Medacta is an international company specializing in the design and production of innovative orthopaedic products and the development of accompanying surgical techniques for joint replacement, spine surgery, and sports medicine. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta's products and surgical techniques are characterized by innovation. Medacta is a pioneer in developing new offerings on the basis of minimally invasive surgical techniques, in particular its Anterior Minimally Invasive Surgery ("AMIS") technique for hip replacements. Medacta has leveraged its orthopaedic expertise and comprehensive understanding of the human body to develop the sophisticated "_MySolutions_" technology, which offers surgeons highly personalized pre-operative planning and implant placement methodologies by creating advanced personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder and spine procedures. End of ad hoc announcement Language: English Company: Medacta Group SA Strada Regina 6874 Castel San Pietro Switzerland Phone: +41 91 696 6060 E-mail: info@medacta.ch, investor.relations@medacta.ch Internet: www.medacta.com ISIN: CH0468525222 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 929805 End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 929805 05-Dec-2019 CET/CEST

