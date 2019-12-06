CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial announces completion of K Line Ag acquisition

London, December 6, 2019
?CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announced today that the Company completed its acquisition (previously announced on November 4, 2019) of K Line Ag, an Australian agricultural tillage and residue management equipment manufacturer on December 2, 2019.
