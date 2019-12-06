Anzeige
Freitag, 06.12.2019

06.12.2019
CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial announces completion of K Line Ag acquisition

London, December 6, 2019

?CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announced today that the Company completed its acquisition (previously announced on November 4, 2019) of K Line Ag, an Australian agricultural tillage and residue management equipment manufacturer on December 2, 2019.

CNH IndustrialN.V.

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachment

  • 20191206_PR_CNH_Industrial_K_Line_Closing (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ef9bbab8-8ee7-416d-b4a2-ebcb47e2ac6b)
