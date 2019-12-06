Diversified Gas and Oil (DGO) has announced the successful completion of its securitised financing arrangement with a 5% coupon and 10-year maturity. The company issued $200m in notes secured by c 22% working interest of certain upstream assets' cash flows. DGO also announced its Q319 results delivering a 10% q-o-q increase in production to c 91kboed and hedge adjusted EBITDA of $64m. Since our previous note, the company has completed three acquisitions encompassing assets located near DGO operations and announced it is pursuing a move to the Premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. We update our valuation to 157.2p/share affected by a decrease in short-term gas price assumptions and lower production in H119 compared to our last note.

