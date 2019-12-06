LocoSoco Group Plc - Event Collaboration with Iron Maiden founding member

LocoSoco Group Plc

("LocoSoco", or "the Company")

LocoSoco Collaborates with Iron Maiden founding member Tony Moore at the launch of his exclusive Signature Wine Collection.

Friday 6th December 2019

LocoSoco Group Plc, the Wiener Borse traded company that builds technology to profit from creating sustainable communities is pleased to announce an exclusive collaboration with Iron Maiden and Cutting Crew founding member Tony Moore to launch his new range of signature wines in collaboration with the TORTI Estate in Italy and in support of the NSPCC Charity.

Event Highlights:

The 'Christmas Special' event takes place on Tuesday 10th December, 7pm onwards at The Bedford , Balham, London .

onwards at The , Balham, . The event is sponsored by LocoSoco Social Enterprise and Tony Moore's TORTI Signature wines.

TORTI Signature wines. Along with other original Iron Maiden band members, singer, songwriter Tony Moore will perform a selection of hits to celebrate with the TORTI family the launch of his signature wine collection.

There are still some tickets available for the event next Tuesday. Email events@locoso.co and tickets will be allocated on a first come first served basis.

LocoSoco CEO James Perry said: "We are pleased and proud to collaborate with Tony Moore at this event, to raise money in support of the NSPCC and to showcase LocoSoco's work in bringing communities together."

- Ends -

Enquiries:

LocoSoco Group PLC

James Perry, Chief Executive Officer

Simon Rendell, Non-Executive Chairman

+44 (0)203 538 0716

Via Brand Communications and Novus Communications Ltd

Alan Green / Jacqueline Briscoe

+44 (0)7976 431608 / +44 (0)207 448 9839

Capital Market Coach

Keswick Global AG

Tim Curle, Klaus Schwerdtfeger

info@keswickglobal.com

+43 (1)740 408045