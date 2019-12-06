Mouawad and The Miss Universe Organization Unveil The Miss Universe Power of Unity Crown, Crafted by Mouwad

ATLANTA, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- World-renowned luxury jeweller Mouawad unveiled The Miss Universe Power of Unity Crown, crafted by Mouawad, at an exclusive press event at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis today ahead of its grand debut at the 2019 MISS UNIVERSE competition on Sunday, December 8, at 7 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on FOX and Telemundo. The crown is valued at approximately $5 million USD.

Taking its inspiration from the universal themes of nature, strength, beauty, femininity and community, the crown was created with 18-karat gold and handset with more than 1,770 white diamonds and three golden canary diamonds. These hundreds of diamonds are set in intricate motifs of petals, leaves and vines, representing the communities of women from around the world whose bonds unite them and remind us we are stronger together than apart. The crown's centrepiece, a shield-cut golden canary diamond weighing a magnificent 62.83 carat, and its harmony with the diamonds surrounding it, symbolizes the golden age of women, where they are celebrated for being strong, complex, diverse and unapologetically ambitious.

"The interconnected vine motifs set with diamonds are symbolic of how through forging bonds among communities around the world, we can empower one another to become a force for good," said Mouawad Co-guardian Fred Mouawad. "Likewise, the crown's name, 'Power of Unity,' is a message to the world to unite in the cause of humanity."

The stunning centrepiece diamond and the other two golden canary pears either side were cut by Mouawad from the same rough, sourced from Botswana.

"The three golden canary colored diamonds in the crown were selected to symbolize the optimism created when communities come together to build a better future," said Mouawad Co-guardian Alain Mouawad.

Mouawad Co-guardian Pascal Mouawad said, "With its powerful message of beauty and unity, the Mouawad Miss Universe Crown is an inspiring work of art and a testament to Mouawad's passion for crafting the extraordinary. It has been an incredibly rewarding experience to watch this first Mouawad Miss Universe Crown come to life and now be unveiled to the world."

The Miss Universe Power of Unity Crown, crafted by Mouawad will be used on Sunday December 8, when Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray will crown her successor in the live televised event, airing live at 7 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on FOX and Telemundo in the United States.

"The crown is an exceptionally beautiful incarnation of The Miss Universe Organization values, through its celebration of the good that can be achieved through the unification of women from around the globe as one community," said Paula M. Shugart, President of The Miss Universe Organization.

The partnership between Mouawad and The Miss Universe Organization will see winners of its three prestigious pageants, MISS UNIVERSE, MISS USA and MISS TEEN USA honored with crowns crafted by Mouawad. The Miss Universe 2019, Miss USA 2020 and Miss Teen USA 2020 titleholders and their successors will also receive a keepsake tiara to own as a treasured memory of their time as reigning queens.

About MOUAWAD - A jewelry house specialized in "crafting the extraordinary"

For more than a century, Mouawad has carved a name of renown in the world of jewelry and timepieces based on its artistic excellence, outstanding expertise, trusted relationships and deep passion for crafting the extraordinary.

Over the decades, royalty, high society, celebrities and esteemed clients have continued to be beguiled by Mouawad's unique offering, thus earning the company its elite status and powering its growth across continents. Now in its fourth generation, this family business is today led by Co-Guardians Fred, Alain, and Pascal Mouawad, three brothers who each perpetuate a heritage of excellence and bring a lifetime of passion to their respective roles. With Fred Mouawad heading the Diamond Division, Alain, the Watch Division, and Pascal, the Retail Division, each Co-Guardian actively embodies the Mouawad commitment to crafting the extraordinary.

A lifetime passion for the finest gems in existence

Many accolades pay testament to this family's extraordinary passion for gemmology over time. The Mouawad diamond collection, one of the finest in the world, contains some of the largest and rarest diamonds known to man, including legendary, historic gems, many of which carry Mouawad as part of their designated name. The family's never-ceasing commitment to excellence and vast contribution to the industry are immortalized in the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) bestowed upon third-generation Robert Mouawad and the naming of the GIA campus in his honor.

Today, as a Diamond Trading Company (DTC) Sightholder, Mouawad's pursuit of the finest gems in existence is facilitated with direct and unique access to conflict-free rough diamonds and gemstones, sourced and purchased in countries that are full participants in the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme. In the hands of Mouawad artisans, these outstanding gems are handcrafted, using meticulous expertise, to become unique, artistic statements, whether as stunning haute joaillerie, magnificent bespoke masterpieces, objects of art or breathtaking timepieces.

Global recognition for exceptional masterpieces

The company's commitment to 'crafting the extraordinary' has been rewarded with an unprecedented five Guinness World Records, the most recent of which being for the Mouawad Flower of Eternity Jewellery Coffer - the most valuable jewelry box in the world (US $3.5M). In 2013 the Mouawad L'Incomparable Diamond Necklace was named as the most valuable necklace in the world (US $55M), featuring the world's largest internally flawless diamond, the Incomparable Diamond (407.48 carat). In 2011 Guinness awarded Mouawad for creating the most valuable handbag in the world - the Mouawad 1001 Nights Diamond Purse (US $3.8M). In 2003 the Very Sexy Fantasy Bra received a Guinness for being the most expensive bra ever made (US $11M), and in 1990 a Guinness World Record was awarded for the Mouawad Splendor - the most expensive single pear-shaped diamond in the world at the time (US $12.76M). For more information, visit WWW.MOUAWAD.COM.

The Miss Universe Organization (MUO)

The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) is a global community that empowers women to realize their goals through experiences that build self-confidence and create opportunities for success. MISS UNIVERSE, MISS USA, and MISS TEEN USA programs provide the 10,000 women who participate annually an international platform to affect positive change through influential humanitarian and professional efforts. The contestants and titleholders are leaders and role models in their communities, develop personal and professional goals, and inspire others to do the same. MUO is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global entertainment, sports and content company. For more information, visit www.missuniverse.com.

