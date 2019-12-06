Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 06.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 620010 ISIN: DE0006200108 Ticker-Symbol: INH 
Xetra
06.12.19
11:30 Uhr
38,850 Euro
-0,100
-0,26 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
INDUS HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INDUS HOLDING AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,850
39,000
11:49
38,850
39,000
11:52
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INDUS
INDUS HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INDUS HOLDING AG38,850-0,26 %