DGAP-Media / 2019-12-06 / 09:37 *New INDUS website: information to the point* Bergisch Gladbach, 06 December 2019 - The INDUS Holding AG not only looks to the future with its PARKOUR strategy program. Also the new website presents itself after the relaunch in a modern, transparent and informative way. From now on, partners, shareholders, journalists, employees of portfolio companies, potential new entrepreneurs of the INDUS family and of course friends can follow the developments around the INDUS Group even more directly. On the extensively redesigned website at www.INDUS.de [1], all important information for each interest group can be found faster and easier. Johannes Schmidt, Chairman of the INDUS Board of Management: "We strengthen the innovative power within our portfolio companies, pay attention to sustainable actions and transparent communication. We also want to accompany and document this with our new website." The new website is technically up to date and replaces the previous INDUS App with an optimized design for mobile devices. The new website explicitly addresses the diverse INDUS target groups: A lean structure and short, fact-oriented content, better clarity in financial communication, more stories from the investments and the new INDUS blog. "There is exciting information from our daily work that we can share quickly and easily this way", Johannes Schmidt says. "Whether it's innovations that our companies are working on, new major customers or special awards - we want to create the most comprehensive possible picture of the diversity of our daily work and provide insights that would otherwise hardly be possible." *About INDUS Holding AG: * Established in 1989 and headquartered in Bergisch-Gladbach, INDUS Holding AG is an SME holding company which concentrates on the long-term development of its portfolio companies. The industry focus is on construction and infrastructure, automotive technology, mechanical and plant engineering, medical engineering / life sciences as well as metals technology. As a leading specialist for sustainable corporate development, INDUS attaches great importance to the operational autonomy of its 47 portfolio companies. Since 1995, INDUS Holding AG has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DE0006200108); in 2018, the Group generated revenues of around EUR 1.7 billion. For more information on INDUS, visit www.indus.de [2]. Contact: Jana Külschbach, Mandy Lange & Julia Pschribülla Public Relations & Investor Relations INDUS Holding AG Kölner Straße 32 51429 Bergisch Gladbach Germany Tel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-35/-31 Tel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-66 E-mail presse@indus.de E-mail investor.relations@indus.de www.indus.de End of Media Release Issuer: INDUS Holding AG Key word(s): Internet and Multimedia 2019-12-06 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: INDUS Holding AG Kölner Straße 32 51429 Bergisch Gladbach Germany Phone: +49 (0)2204 40 00-0 Fax: +49 (0)2204 40 00-20 E-mail: indus@indus.de Internet: www.indus.de ISIN: DE0006200108 WKN: 620010 Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange EQS News ID: 930045 End of News DGAP Media 930045 2019-12-06 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f2295d6d496de9f4a60401f949987d87&application_id=930045&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8a5fa53d99730b3a2250b2022e068f14&application_id=930045&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

December 06, 2019 03:37 ET (08:37 GMT)