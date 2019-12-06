Autodoc, the benchmark in online retail for car spare parts in Europe, is expanding its logistics locations in Szczecin and Berlin. With above-average growth in recent years, the demands placed on logistics have become increasingly extensive. In 2018 as a whole, around five million orders were processed and delivered at the two Autodoc warehouses in Berlin and Szczecin. In the current year, the 6 million mark in orders was already exceeded by mid-November. In order to meet Europe-wide demand in the future as well, Autodoc has rented additional warehouse space in Szczecin and at its main location in Berlin.

The Autodoc warehouse in Szczecin, Poland, will provide around 27,000 m² of storage space from spring 2020. (Photo: Business Wire)

Expansion of logistics capacities is a key growth factor

Autodoc saw itself as a European company from the outset and identified early on the potential for scaling up that was available to online retailers at European level. Today Autodoc is active in 26 European countries. The provision of additional logistics capacity is an essential factor for further expansion across Europe. Last year, the existing premises were pushed to their limits in order to meet the growing demand across Europe. Autodoc has therefore decided to expand its storage capacities in Berlin and Szczecin to ensure Autodoc's continued growth.

Autodoc managing director, Alexej Erdle comments:"With the expansion of the warehouse space at the two logistics locations of Berlin and Szczecin, we have created the basis for the sustained strong growth of the company. We expect sales of over EUR 600 million by 2019."

With an additional 3,700 m2, the logistics location in Szczecin recently grew to a total of 13,700 m². In Berlin, 4,600 m² were added. The existing storage area at the company's headquarters in Berlin Lichtenberg has thus grown from around 16,800 m2 to over 21,000 m². In Poland, additional space is needed mostly for stockpiling imported goods.

At the same time Autodoc carried out further logistics optimization measures in the current year. A country division of the two warehouse locations ensures shorter parcel delivery times and does away with unnecessary journeys. This also helps to save CO 2 emissions and makes good economic sense.

New Autodoc warehouse in Poland from spring 2020

Autodoc will be able to put an additional warehouse into operation at its existing site in Szczecin from spring 2020. The new warehouse with an area of around 13,000 m² will increase the total storage area in Szczecin to around 26,700 m² and support the company's continued strong growth.

For Alexej Erdle, there is no doubt about it: "We want to continue to grow also in turnover. Through our constant optimizations we protect the environment, save money and prepare our structures for further growth. We are already active in many countries and are constantly gaining new customers".

About AUTODOC

AUTODOC is Europe's leading online retailer for car spare parts. As the fastest-growing company in this sector, with sales growth of 63% in the financial year 2018 to around EUR 415 million (2017: EUR 254 million), AUTODOC is aiming to further expand its position. Thanks to its successful expansion, AUTODOC is now represented in 25 other European countries in addition to Germany. AUTODOC pursues a strong customer focus on social media, through technical support in the respective national language and a demand-oriented product range currently comprising almost 2.5 million items from 545 brand manufacturers for 128 car brands. From brake systems, car body parts, shock absorbers and springs, exhaust systems, interior elements, steering systems and clutches to air conditioning systems, heating systems, repair kits and engine oil, the online retailer offers a wide range of products. In June 2018, the company celebrated its tenth anniversary. AUTODOC GmbH is based in the Berlin district of Lichtenberg and is fully owner-managed.

