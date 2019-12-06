The following information is based on a press release from Electrolux AB (Electrolux) published on December 6, 2019 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Electrolux proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for February 21, 2020 resolves on a share distribution in newly formed company Electrolux Professional, whereby each share of series A in Electrolux will entitle to one share of series A in Electrolux Professional and each share of series B in Electrolux will entitle to one share of series B in Electrolux Professional. The share distribution is expected to happen in the first quarter of 2020. The Ex-date is yet to be decided. Provided that the EGM approves the proposed share distribution, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Electrolux (ELUXB), according to one of two alternatives. For the further details, please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=749470