Tonkens continued with its strategy of increasing volumes of higher-margin processed vegetables in FY18/19, supporting a 17% y-o-y increase in group revenue. However, as flagged by management in March, the prolonged drought in calendar year 2018 caused a scarcity of vegetables, cutting profit before tax by €0.6m to €0.2m. Management expects that continued drought in calendar year 2019 will result in a similar financial performance for FY19/20.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...