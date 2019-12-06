Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (INRL LN) Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 06-Dec-2019 / 10:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 05-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.0731 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8321397 CODE: INRL LN ISIN: FR0010375766 ISIN: FR0010375766 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRL LN Sequence No.: 33825 EQS News ID: 930155 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 06, 2019 04:41 ET (09:41 GMT)