Lyxor MSCI Malaysia UCITS ETF - Acc (MALU LN) Lyxor MSCI Malaysia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Dec-2019 / 10:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Malaysia UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 05-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 13.8329 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1388331 CODE: MALU LN ISIN: LU1901001542 ISIN: LU1901001542 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MALU LN Sequence No.: 33981 EQS News ID: 930467 End of Announcement EQS News Service

