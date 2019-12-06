Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 06.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853219 ISIN: JP3788600009 Ticker-Symbol: HIA1 
Tradegate
05.12.19
20:22 Uhr
35,030 Euro
-0,550
-1,55 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
HITACHI LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HITACHI LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,820
35,310
12:56
34,830
35,310
12:57
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HITACHI
HITACHI LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HITACHI LTD35,030-1,55 %