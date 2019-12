Bigblu's trading statement confirmed an H2 performance in line with expectations. Actions to cleanse the customer base should yield operational benefits over time and the above consensus year-end net debt figure (£14m vs £9m) primarily reflected a Brexit-driven inventory build that should reverse in the next few months. Bigblu remains confident in FY20 consensus (see below), which implies an acceleration in revenue growth.

