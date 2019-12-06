Goodix Named 2019 Best Financially Managed Semiconductor Company by Global Semiconductor Alliance

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) unveiled the winners of GSA 2019 Awards at its celebration dinner held in Santa Clara, CA. Goodix Technology (SH: 603160) stood out from the fierce competition and was named as "Best Financially Managed Semiconductor Company" based on a broad evaluation of the company's overall accomplishments and financial performance.

As the most respected and prestigious awards in the global semiconductor industry, the GSA Awards recognize the leading semiconductor companies that have achieved market growth through technological innovation and exceptional business management strategies. "Being honored as the Best Financially Managed Semiconductor Company is a remarkable recognition of our perseverance on innovation," said Dr. Bo Pi, CTO of Goodix Technology. "The only way to achieve healthy profit is to innovate. At Goodix, we have an unwavering commitment to innovation and to continuously create a new class of products for our customers. We believe this will drive our growth for the years to come."

With the significant breakthrough on the IN-DISPLAY FINGERPRINT SENSORTM after years of tireless exploration, Goodix consolidated its technology leadership in human interface and biometric authentication solutions, and successfully transformed the invention to large-scale commercial applications that are highly recognized by the consumers worldwide. Aiming to become a world-leading comprehensive IC design company, the company plans to further expand to automotive and IoT market with dedication of continuous innovation, delivering outstanding performance to shareholders, offering unique values to customers and to the global semiconductor industry.

About GSA

GSA is Where Leaders Meet to establish a profitable and sustainable semiconductor ecosystem. This expanding ecosystem encompasses semiconductors, software, solutions, systems and services. As a leading semiconductor and technology industry organization, GSA offers an efficient and strategic platform for thought leadership.

GSA has an impressive global footprint representing over 25 countries and 250 corporate members, including 100 public companies. As a result of its unique, neutral platform, GSA's membership ranges from the most exciting, emerging companies to semiconductor industry stalwarts and technology leaders. Its members now represent 70 percent of the $450B plus semiconductor industry. To learn more about GSA, please visit www.gsaglobal.org

About Goodix

Goodix Technology (SH: 603160) is an integrated solution provider for applications based on IC design and software development offering industry-leading software and hardware semiconductor solutions for smart devices, IoT applications, and automotive electronics. Goodix serves hundreds of millions of global consumers with quality products and solutions via renowned brands including Huawei, OPPO, vivo, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Google, Amazon, Samsung, Nokia, Dell, HP, LG, ASUS, etc., and is recognized as the largest biometric authentication solution provider for Android devices in the global market.

Media Contact

Goodix Branding

+86 755-33338828 ext.75398

branding@goodix.com