NEO Finance was recognised as one of the Lithuanian market leaders and "the one to watch" in The Global Fintech Index 2020, created by Findexable. The report defines fintech as "A technologically enabled innovation in financial services that could result in new business models, applications, processes or products with a material effect on financial institutions and provision of financial services." The Global Fintech Index put Lithuania in the 4th place in the Fintech TOP 10, surpassed only by USA, UK and Singapore. "With a population about a third the size of London, it's [Lithuania] now second only to the UK by number of fintechs with EU e-money licenses. Big success indeed for a small nation," was noted in the report.