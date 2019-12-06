DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Half-yearly Results

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Half-yearly Results 06-Dec-2019 / 12:43 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. CHEVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC Half-Yearly Financial Report For the six months ended 31 October 2019 Investment Objective and Policy The investment objective of Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC ('the Company') is to provide Ordinary shareholders with a high income and opportunity for capital growth, having provided a capital return sufficient to repay the full final capital entitlement of the Zero Dividend Preference shares issued by the wholly owned subsidiary company, SDV 2025 ZDP PLC ('SDVP'). Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC, and its subsidiary SDV 2025 ZDP PLC, together form the Group ('the Group'). The Group's funds are invested principally in mid and smaller capitalised UK companies. The portfolio comprises companies listed on the Official List and companies admitted to trading on AIM. The Group does not invest in other investment trusts or in unquoted companies. No investment is made in preference shares, loan stock or notes, convertible securities or fixed interest securities. Financial Highlights Capital 31 October 30 April % 2019 2019 change Total gross assets 56,734 62,032 (8.54) (GBP'000) Total net assets 40,932 44,659 (8.35) (GBP'000) Net asset value per 196.32p 214.19p (8.34) Ordinary share Mid-market price per 182.50p 173.50p 5.19 Ordinary share Discount (7.04%) (19.00%) Net asset value per 107.57p 105.48p 1.98 Zero Dividend Preference share Mid-market price per 108.00p 110.00p (1.82) Zero Dividend Preference share Premium 0.40% 4.29% Revenue Six months to 31 Six months to % October 31 October change 2019 2018 Return per Ordinary 6.71p 7.15p (6.15) share Dividends declared per 4.80p 4.38p 9.59 Ordinary share* Special dividends 2.50p 0.66p 278.79 declared per Ordinary share Total Return Total return on Group (4.94%) 12.16% net assets** * Dividend per Ordinary share includes the first interim paid and second interim declared for the period to 31 October 2019 and 2018 and will differ from the amounts disclosed within the statement of changes in net equity, owing to the timings of payments. ** Adding back dividends distributed in the period. Interim Management Report Results This half-yearly report covers the six months to 31 October 2019. The net asset value per Ordinary share at 31 October 2019 was 196.3p down from 214.2p at 30 April 2019, a decrease of 8.3% during the period compared to an increase of 0.8% in the MSCI Small Cap Index, and NAV now stands at 202.5p. Since the beginning of the Company's financial year, the Ordinary share price has increased from 173.5p to 182.5p at 31 October 2019, an increase of 5.19%. Since the period end the shares have increased further to 191.0p, a percentage increase of 4.66% as at 2 December 2019 and the shares now trade on a reduced discount of 4.3%. Dividend Following 11 years of increase in the total annual core dividend paid by the Company, the first interim dividend for the current year of 2.40p (2018: 2.19p) per Ordinary share was paid on 1 October 2019. The Board has declared a second interim dividend of 2.40p per Ordinary share (2018: 2.19p) payable on 2 January 2020 to shareholders on the register on 13 December 2019, making a total for the half year of 4.80p per Ordinary share (2018: 4.38p) an increase of 9.6%. It is anticipated that the Company will maintain this level of dividend for the third quarter and will likewise maintain the same level for the fourth interim of 2.40p making a total core dividend of 9.60p for the year (2018: 8.97p) an increase of 7.0%. Portfolio In the last six months we have increased our investment in eighteen of our existing holdings (2018: 18), taking advantage of lower share prices and shares being available in Alumasc Group, Amino Technologies, Badcock International, Brewin Dolphin Holdings, Castings, Chesnara, Crest Nicholson, De La Rue, Devro, Essentra, GVC Holdings, McColls Retail Group, Northgate, Personal Group Holdings, Saga, Shoe Zone, STV and Town Centre Securities. During the period we added four new names to the portfolio (2018: 3) - Close Brothers Group1, Tyman2, Vertu Motors3 and XPS Pensions4. Funds were raised from the outright sale of four of our holdings (2018: 4); Kcom Group, Mucklow (A&J), Sanderson Group and StatPro were taken over in the period. The following holdings were reduced as they grew to become larger weightings on lower yields: Clarke (T.), Titon Holdings and UP Global Sourcing Holdings. Outlook The shares of the companies in which the fund is invested have experienced a tough 18 months as smaller companies that pay increasing dividends and are labelled "value shares" have fallen further out of favour. In the last few months there has been some improvement as it is hoped that the whole Brexit process will reach resolution. The underlying performance of most of the companies has generally been positive with associated dividend growth. With the recent decline in the general market the number of attractive opportunities available to invest in has increased significantly and the portfolio has been increased to 75 holdings (2018: 73). UK GDP growth has been very subdued for the past six months, although there are signs that UK Growth will be maintained and might, next year, start to gently accelerate. As we write this report today the whole Brexit position of course remains unresolved. We are close to the General Election on 12 December 2019 and a great deal depends on the result of that. At this point no one can say what the position will be on 1 January 2020 however it is to be hoped that the "Brexit issue", which has progressively absorbed more and more time and attention, will be resolved in some manner. In the meantime our companies, for whom trading across border with the EU is a very small part of their sales, have been dragged down by this generally negative sentiment. Reassuringly the dividends of the underlying companies continue to be increased and we believe that this will continue into 2020 with company balance sheets remaining in a strong state. Chelverton Asset Management 6 December 2019 1 Close Brothers Group - financial services provider 2 Tyman - building materials manufacturer 3 Vertu Motors - automotive retailer 4 XPS Pensions - pensions actuarial, consulting and administration services Principal Risks The principal risks facing the Group are substantially unchanged since the date of the Annual Report for the year ended 30 April 2019 and continue to be as set out in that report on pages 10 to 11. Risks faced by the Group include, but are not limited to, market risk, discount volatility, regulatory risk, financial risk and risks associated with banking counterparties. Responsibility Statement of the Directors in respect of the Half-Yearly Report We confirm that to the best of our knowledge: · the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in compliance with the IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' and gives a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities and financial position of the Group; and · the interim management report and notes to the Half-Yearly Report include a fair view of the information required by: a) DTR 4.2.7R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, being an indication of the important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed set of financial statements; and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and b) (b)DTR 4.2.8R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, being related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the current financial year and that have materially affected the financial position or performance of the Group during that period; and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last annual report that could do so. This Half-Yearly Report was approved by the Board of Directors on 6 December 2019 and the above responsibility statement was signed on its behalf by Lord Lamont, Chairman. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (unaudited) for the six months ended 31 October 2019 Six months to Year to Six months to 31 October 2018 30 April 2019 31 October 2018 Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 (audited) Losses on - (3,080) (3,08 - (7,083) (7,08 - (7,472) (7,47 investment 0) 3) 2) s at fair value through profit or loss Investment 1,604 - 1,604 3,221 - 3,221 1,712 - 1,712 income Investment (71) (214) (285) (153) (459) (612) (79) (236) (315) management fee Other (134) (8) (142) (274) (37) (311) (142) (30) (172) expenses Net 1,399 (3,302) (1,90 2,794 (7,579) (4,78 1,491 (7,738) (6,24

surplus/(d 3) 5) 7) eficit) before finance costs and taxation Finance costs Preference - (302) (302) (1) (582) (583) - (290) (290) shares Net 1,399 (3,604) (2,20 2,793 (8,161) (5,36 1,491 (8,028) (6,53 surplus/(d 5) 8) 7) eficit) before taxation Taxation - - - - - - - - - (see note 2) Total 1,399 (3,604) (2,20 2,793 (8,161) (5,36 1,491 (8,028) (6,53 comprehens 5) 8) 7) ive income/(ex pense) for the period Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total pence pence pence pence pence pence pence pence pence Net 6.71 (17.29) (10.58) 13.40 (39.15) (25.75) 7.15 (38.51) 31.36 return per: Ordinary share (see note 3) Zero - 2.08 2.08 - 4.02 4.02 - 2.00 2.00 Dividend Preferen ce share 2025 (see note 3) The total column of this statement is the Statement of Comprehensive Income of the Group prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') as adopted by the European Union. All revenue and capital items in the above statement derive from continuing operations. No operations were acquired or discontinued during the period. All of the net return for the period and the total comprehensive income for the period is attributed to the shareholders of the Group. The supplementary revenue and capital return columns are presented for information purposes as recommended by the Statement of Recommended Practice issued by the Association of Investment Companies ('AIC'). Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Net Equity (unaudited) for the six months ended 31 October 2019 Share Share Capital Capital Revenue Total capital premium Redemptio reserve reserve account n reserve GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Six months ended 31 October 2019 30 April 5,213 17,517 5,004 12,925 4,000 44,659 2019 Total - - - (3,604) 1,399 (2,205) comprehensiv e income/ (expense) for the period Dividends - - - - (1,522) (1,522) paid (see note 4) 31 October 5,213 17,517 5,004 9,321 3,877 40,932 2019 Year ended 30 April 2019 (audited) 30 April 5,188 17,301 5,004 21,086 3,215 51,794 2018 Total - - - (8,161) 2,793 (5,368) comprehensiv e income/ (expense) for the period Ordinary 25 228 - - - 253 shares issued Expenses of - (12) - - - (12) Ordinary share issue Dividends - - - - (2,008) (2,008) paid 30 April 5,213 17,517 5,004 12,925 4,000 44,659 2019 Six months ended 31 October 2018 30 April 5,188 17,301 5,004 21,086 3,215 51,794 2018 Total - - - (8,028) 1,491 (6,537) comprehensiv e income/ (expense) for the period Ordinary 25 215 - - - 240 shares issued Dividends - - - - (1,094) (1,094) paid (see note 4) 31 October 5,213 17,516 5,004 13,058 3,612 44,403 2018 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited) as at 31 October 2019 Non-current assets 31 October 30 April 31 October 2019 2019 2018 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 (audited) Investments at fair value 56,239 59,895 58,571 through profit or loss Current assets Trade and other receivables 259 447 313 Cash and cash equivalents 236 1,690 647 495 2,137 960 Total assets 56,734 62,032 59,531 Current liabilities Trade and other payables (205) (2,078) (125) 205 (2,078) (125) Total assets less current 56,529 59,954 59,406 liabilities Non-current liabilities Zero Dividend Preference shares (15,597) (15,295) (15,003) 2025 Total liabilities (15,802) (17,373) (15,128) Net assets 40,932 44,659 44,403 Represented by: Share capital 5,213 5,213 5,213 Share premium account 17,517 17,517 17,516 Capital redemption reserve 5,004 5,004 5,004 Capital reserve 9,321 12,925 13,058 Revenue reserve 3,877 4,000 3,612 Equity shareholders' funds 40,932 44,659 44,403 Net asset value per: (see note pence pence pence 5) Ordinary share 196.32 214.19 212.96 Zero Dividend Preference share 107.57 105.48 103.47 2025 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited) for the six months ended 31 October 2019 Operating activities 31 October 30 April 2019 31 October 2019 GBP'000 2018 GBP'000 (audited) GBP'000 Investment income received 1,665 3,160 1,686 Investment management fee (324) (614) (368) paid Administration and (32) (72) (40) secretarial fees paid Other cash payments (152) (254) (181) Loan interest paid - (1) - Cash generated from 1,157 2,219 1,097 operations (see note 7) Purchases of investments (7,021) (9,841) (6,220) Sales of investments 5,932 10,032 5,588 Net cash inflow from 68 2,410 465 operating activities Financing activities Issue of Zero Dividend - 313 313 Preference shares 2025 Expenses of C shares issue - - (2) Issue of ordinary shares - 876 875 Expenses for redemption and - - (8) issue of Zero Dividend Preference shares Expenses of ordinary share - (12) (13) issue Dividends paid (1,522) (2,008) (1,094) Net cash (outflow)/inflow (1,522) (831) 71 from financing activities Change in cash and cash (1,454) 1,579 536 equivalents for period Cash and cash equivalents at 1,690 111 111 start of period Cash and cash equivalents at 236 1,690 647 end of period Comprised of: Cash and cash equivalents 236 1,690 647 Notes to the Condensed Half-Yearly Report for the six months ended 31 October 2019 1 General information The financial information contained in this Half-Yearly Report does not constitute statutory financial statements as defined in Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The statutory financial statements for the year ended 30 April 2019, which contained an unqualified auditors' report, have been lodged with the Registrar of Companies and did not contain a statement required under the Companies Act 2006. These statutory financial statements were prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') and in accordance with the Statement of Recommended Practice ('SORP'): Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts issued by the AIC in October 2019, except to any extent where it conflicts with IFRS. The Group has considerable financial resources and therefore the Directors believe that the Group is well placed to manage its business risks and also believe that the Group will have sufficient resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. Accordingly, they continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing this report. This report has not been reviewed by the Group's Auditors. This report has been prepared using accounting policies adopted in the audited financial statements for the year ended 30 April 2019. This report has also been prepared in compliance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' as adopted by the European Union. 2 Taxation The Company has an effective tax rate of 0%. The estimated effective tax rate is 0% as investment gains are exempt from tax owing to the Company's status as an Investment Trust and there is expected to be an excess of management expenses over taxable income and thus there is no charge for corporation tax. Deferred tax assets in respect of unrelieved excess expenses are not recognised as it is unlikely that the Group will generate sufficient taxable income in the future to utilise these expenses. Deferred tax is not provided on capital gains and losses because the Company meets the conditions for approval as an investment trust company. 3 Earnings per share Ordinary shares Revenue earnings per Ordinary share is based on revenue on ordinary activities after taxation of GBP1,399,000 (30 April 2019: GBP2,793,000, 31 October 2018: GBP1,491,000) and on 20,850,000 (30 April 2019: 20,847,534, 31 October 2018: 20,845,109) Ordinary shares, being the weighted average number of Ordinary shares in issue during the period. Capital earnings per Ordinary share is based on the capital loss of GBP3,604,000 (30 April 2019: capital loss of GBP8,161,000, 31 October 2018: capital loss of GBP8,028,000) and on 20,850,000 (30 April 2019: 20,847,534, 31 October 2018: 20,845,109) Ordinary

shares, being the weighted average number of Ordinary shares in issue during the period. Zero Dividend Preference shares Capital earnings per Zero Dividend Preference share 2025 is based on allocations from the Company of GBP302,000 (30 April 2019: GBP582,000, 31 October 2018: GBP290,000) and on 14,500,000 (30 April 2019: 14,489,863, 31 October 2018: 14,479,891) Zero Dividend Preference shares 2025 being the weighted average number of Zero Dividend Preference shares in issue during the period. 4 Dividends During the period, a fourth interim dividend of 2.40p per Ordinary share and a special dividend of 2.50p per Ordinary share for the year ended 30 April 2019, together with a first interim dividend of 2.40p per Ordinary share for the year ending 30 April 2020, have been paid to shareholders. In addition the Board has declared a second interim dividend of 2.40p per Ordinary share payable on 2 January 2020 to shareholders on the register at 13 December 2019 (ex-dividend 12 December 2019). 5 Net asset values Ordinary shares The net asset value per Ordinary share is based on assets attributable of GBP40,932,000 (30 April 2019: GBP44,659,000, 31 October 2018: GBP44,403,000) and on 20,850,000 (30 April 2019: 20,850,000, 31 October 2018: 20,850,000) Ordinary shares being the number of shares in issue at the period end. Zero Dividend Preference shares The net asset value per Zero Dividend Preference shares is based on assets attributable of GBP15,597,000 (30 April 2019: GBP15,295,000, 31 October 2018: GBP15,003,000) and on 14,500,000 (30 April 2019: 14,500,000, 31 October 2018: 14,500,000) Zero Dividend Preference shares being the number of shares in issue at the period end. 6 Fair value hierarchy Financial assets and financial liabilities of the Company are carried in the condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet at their fair value. The fair value is the amount at which the asset could be sold or the liability transferred in a current transaction between market participants, other than a forced or liquidation sale. For investments actively traded in organised financial markets, fair value is generally determined by reference to Stock Exchange quoted market bid prices and Stock Exchange Electronic Trading Services ('SETS') at last trade price at the Balance Sheet date, without adjustment for transaction costs necessary to realise the asset. The Company measures fair values using the following hierarchy that reflects the significance of the inputs used in making the measurements. Categorisation within the hierarchy has been determined on the basis of the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement of the relevant assets as follows: Level 1 - Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities. An active market is a market in which transactions for the asset or liability occur with sufficient frequency and volume on an ongoing basis such that quoted prices reflect prices at which an orderly transaction would take place between market participants at the measurement date. Quoted prices provided by external pricing services, brokers and vendors are included in Level 1, if they reflect actual and regularly occurring market transactions on an arm's length basis. Level 2 - Inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (that is, as prices) or indirectly (that is, derived from prices). Level 2 inputs include the following: · quoted prices for similar (i.e. not identical) assets in active markets; · quoted prices for identical or similar assets or liabilities in markets that are not active. Characteristics of an inactive market include a significant decline in the volume and level of trading activity, the available prices vary significantly over time or among market participants or the prices are not current; · inputs other than quoted prices that are observable for the asset (for example, interest rates and yield curves observable at commonly quoted intervals); and · inputs that are derived principally from, or corroborated by, observable market data by correlation or other means (market-corroborated inputs). Level 3 - Inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs). The level in the fair value hierarchy within which the fair value measurement is categorised in its entirety is determined on the basis of the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement in its entirety. If a fair value measurement uses observable inputs that require significant adjustment based on unobservable inputs, that measurement is a Level 3 measurement. Assessing the significance of a particular input to the fair value measurement in its entirety requires judgement, considering factors specific to the asset or liability. As at 31 October 2019, 30 April 2019 and 31 October 2018 all of the Company's investments are classified as Level 1. 7 Reconciliation of net return before and after taxation to cash generated from operations 31 October 30 April 31 October 2019 2019 2018 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Net return before taxation (2,205) (5,368) (6,537) Taxation - - - Net return after taxation (2,205) (5,368) (6,537) Net capital return 3,604 8,161 8,028 Decrease/(increase) in 45 (64) (73) receivables Decrease in payables (65) (14) (57) Interest and expenses charged to (222) (496) (264) the capital reserve Cash generated from operations 1,157 2,219 1,097 8 Related party transactions The Group's investments are managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited, a company in which Mr van Heesewijk, a Director of the Company and the subsidiary, has an interest. The amounts paid to the Investment Manager in the period to 31 October 2019 were GBP285,000 (year ended 30 April 2019: GBP612,000, six months to 31 October 2018: GBP315,000). At 31 October 2019 there were amounts outstanding to be paid to the Investment Manager of GBP83,000 (year ended 30 April 2019: GBP121,000, six months to 31 October 2018: GBP90,000). Portfolio Investments as at 31 October 2019 Market % of value Security Sector GBP'000 portfolio Diversified Gas Oil & Gas 1,926 3.4 & Oil Producers Marston's Travel & Leisure 1,726 3.1 Randall & Nonlife 1,667 3.0 Quilter Insurance Belvoir Lettings Real Estate 1,380 2.5 Investment & Services Strix Group Electronic & 1,218 2.2 Electrical Equipment DFS Furniture General 1,170 2.1 Retailers Crest Nicholson Household Goods 1,165 2.1 & Home Construction Bloomsbury Media 1,125 2.0 Publishing Galliford Try Household Goods 1,099 2.0 & Home Construction UP Global Household Goods 1,095 1.9 Sourcing & Home Holdings Construction Castings Industrial 1,062 1.9 Engineering BCA Marketplace Support Services 1,059 1.9 Northgate Support Services 1,024 1.8 Go-Ahead Group Travel & Leisure 1,022 1.8 Ramsdens Financial 1,020 1.8 Holdings Services Restaurant Group Travel & Leisure 992 1.8 Murgitroyd Group Support Services 990 1.8 Jarvis Financial 984 1.7 Securities Services STV Media 965 1.7 Essentra Support Services 953 1.7 Severfield Industrial 945 1.7 Engineering Photo-me Leisure Goods 917 1.6 International Shoe Zone General 907 1.6 Retailers Polar Capital Financial 901 1.6 Holdings Services Brown (N) Group General 876 1.6 Retailers Flowtech Fluid Industrial 832 1.5 Power Engineering Brewin Dolphin Financial 831 1.5 Holdings Services Babcock Support Services 830 1.5 International Alumasc Group Construction & 820 1.5 Materials GVC Holdings Travel & Leisure 801 1.4 Clarke (T.) Construction & 792 1.4 Materials Regional REIT Real Estate 790 1.4 Investment Trusts Epwin Group Construction & 788 1.4 Materials XP Power Electronic & 786 1.4 Electrical Equipment Braemar Shipping Industrial 780 1.4 Services Transportation Town Centre Real Estate 773 1.4 Securities Investment Trusts Personal Group Nonlife 765 1.4

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 06, 2019 07:43 ET (12:43 GMT)

Holdings Insurance Appreciate Group Financial 750 1.3 Services Palace Capital Real Estate 702 1.2 Investment & Services Premier Miton Financial 700 1.2 Group Services Headlam Group Household Goods 698 1.2 & Home Construction Close Brothers Banks 691 1.2 Group Chesnara Life Insurance 649 1.2 Devro Food Producers 640 1.1 Amino Technology 636 1.1 Technologies Hardware & Equipment Wilmington Group Media 636 1.1 Kin and Carta Support Services 618 1.1 Vertu Motors General 606 1.1 Retailers Bakkavor Food Producers 592 1.0 XPS Pensions Financial 590 1.0 Services Numis Financial 575 1.0 Corporation Services Low & Bonar General 569 1.0 Industrials RPS Group Support Services 563 1.0 McColl's Retail Food & Drug 546 1.0 Group Retailers Centaur Media Media 544 1.0 Orchard Funding Financial 540 1.0 Group Services RTC Group Support Services 520 0.9 Finncap Group Financial 480 0.9 Services De La Rue Support Services 471 0.8 Saga General 469 0.8 Retailers Foxtons Group Real Estate 459 0.8 Investment & Services Gattaca Support Services 452 0.8 Sabre Insurance Nonlife 443 0.8 Insurance Tyman Construction & 424 0.8 Materials DX Group Industrial 383 0.7 Transportation Hansard Global Life Insurance 370 0.7 Connect Group Support Services 361 0.6 Coral Products General 360 0.6 Industrials Moss Bros Group General 360 0.6 Retailers Revolution Bars Travel & Leisure 315 0.6 Group Kier Group Construction & 283 0.5 Materials Anglo African Oil & Gas 168 0.3 Oil & Gas Producers Titon Holdings Construction & 115 0.2 Materials GLI Finance Financial 100 0.2 Services Chamberlin Industrial 85 0.1 Engineering Total Portfolio 56,239 100.0 Breakdown of portfolio by industry Travel & Leisure 8.7% Technology Hardware & Equipment 1.1% Support Services 13.9% Real Estate Investment Trusts 2.8% Real Estate Investment & Services 4.5% Oil & Gas Producers 3.7% Nonlife Insurance 5.2% Media 5.8% Life Insurance 1.9% Leisure Goods 1.6 Banks 1.2% Construction & Materials 5.8% Electronic & Electrical Equipment 3.6% Financial Services 13.2% Food & Drug Retailers 1.0% Food Producers 2.1% General Industrials 1.6% General Retailers 7.8% Household Goods & Home Construction 7.2% Industrial Engineering 5.2% Industrial Transportation 2.1% Shareholder Information Financial calendar Group's year end 30 April Quarterly dividends paid July, October, January and April Annual results announced July Annual General Meeting September Group's half year 31 October Half-Year results announced December Share prices and performance information The Company's Ordinary (SDV.L) and Zero Dividend Preference shares (SDVP.L) are listed on the London Stock Exchange Main Market. The net asset values are announced daily to the London Stock Exchange and published monthly via the AIC. Information about the Group can be obtained on the Chelverton website at www.chelvertonam.com [1]. Any enquiries can also be e-mailed to cam@chelvertonam.com. Share register enquiries The register for the Ordinary shares and Zero Dividend Preference shares are maintained by Share Registrars Limited. In the event of queries regarding your holding, please contact the Registrar on 01252 821390. Changes of name and/or address must be notified in writing to the Registrar. Capital Structure Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC ('the Company') Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC was registered on 3 September 2003 with number 0374956. The Company has in issue one class of Ordinary share. In addition, it has a wholly owned subsidiary SDV 2025 ZDP PLC, which was registered on 25 October 2017 with number 11031268, through which Zero Dividend Preference shares have been issued. Ordinary shares of 25p each (SDV.L) - 20,850,000 in issue as at 31 October 2019 The Company has only one class of share and this figure represents 100% of the Company's share capital and voting rights. Dividends Holders of Ordinary shares are entitled to dividends. Capital On a winding-up of the Company, Ordinary shareholders will be entitled to all surplus assets of the Company available after payment of the Company's liabilities including the capital entitlement of the Zero Dividend Preference shares. Voting Each holder, on a show of hands, will have one vote and on a poll will have one vote for each Ordinary share held. SDV 2025 ZDP PLC ('SDVP') Ordinary shares of 100p each ( SDVP.L) - 50,000 in issue (partly paid up as to 25p each) The ordinary shares are wholly owned by the Company. References to Ordinary shares within this Half-Yearly Report are to the Ordinary shares of Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC. Capital Following payment of any liabilities and the capital entitlement to the Zero Dividend Preference shareholders, ordinary shareholders are entitled to any surplus assets of SDVP. Voting Each holder, on a show of hands, will have one vote and on a poll will have one vote for each ordinary share held. Zero Dividend Preference shares of 100p each - 14,500,000 in issue as at 31 October 2019 Dividends Holders of Zero Dividend Preference shares are not entitled to dividends. Capital On a winding up of SDVP, after the satisfaction of prior ranking creditors and subject to sufficient assets being available, Zero Dividend Preference shareholders are entitled to an amount equal to 100p per share increased daily from 8 January 2018 at such compound rate as will give an entitlement to 133.18 pence per share at 30 April 2025. Voting Each holder of Zero Dividend Preference shares on a show of hands will have one vote at meetings where Zero Dividend Preference Shareholders are entitled to vote and on a poll will have one vote for each Zero Dividend Preference share held. Holders of Zero Dividend Preference shares are not entitled to attend, speak or vote at General Meetings unless the business of the meeting includes a resolution to vary, modify or abrogate the rights attached to the Zero Dividend Preference shares. Directors and Advisers Directors Lord Lamont of Lerwick (Chairman) William van Heesewijk Howard Myles Andrew Watkins Investment Manager Chelverton Asset Management Limited 11 Laura Place Bath BA2 4BL Tel: 01225 483030 Secretary and Maitland Administration Services Limited Registered Office Hamilton Centre Rodney Way Chelmsford Essex CM1 3BY Tel: 01245 398950 Registrar and Transfer Share Registrars Limited Office The Courtyard 17 West Street Farnham Surrey GU9 7DR Tel: 01252 821390 www.shareregistrars.uk.com [2] Auditors Hazlewoods LLP Windsor House Bayshill Road Cheltenham GL50 3AT Brokers Shore Capital Cassini House 57 St James's Street London SW1A 1LD Custodian Jarvis Investment Management Limited 78 Mount Ephraim Tunbridge Wells Kent TN4 8BS Registered in England No. 3749536 A member of the Association of Investment Companies ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: IR TIDM: SDV LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 1.2. 