Hexagon Composites ASA: Viking Cylinders, a Hexagon Ragasco brand joins the Arbor Day Foundation's Time for Trees Initiative

Viking Cylinders, a Hexagon Ragasco brand, today announced it is joining the Arbor Day Foundation for the launch of its Time for Trees initiative, a commitment to plant 100 million trees in forests and communities worldwide by 2022, alongside its partners.

"Every time a consumer switches from a steel tank to a Viking Cylinder, we will plant a tree," said Sean Ellen, Managing Director of Hexagon Ragasco North America.

See attached press release by Hexagon Ragasco for more information.





About Hexagon Ragasco

Viking Cylinders is the North American brand of Hexagon Ragasco. Hexagon Ragasco is the world's leading producer of composite LPG cylinders with over 16 million units in globally and over 100,000 in the US. The high-volume, highly automated production facility in Raufoss, Norway is the most advanced of its kind world-wide. Hexagon Ragasco's products are unique and provide many advantages over steel cylinders in terms of safety and user-friendliness. Hexagon Ragasco is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hexagon Composites ASA. Learn more at vikingcylinders.com.

About Hexagon Composites

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn





Attachment