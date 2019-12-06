Synvest Capital Has Now Helped More than 2,000 Businesses with their Business Plans

Synvest Capital's Investor Ready Business Plans Have Raised Capital of More than $1.3 Billion

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2019 / The founders of Synvest Capital are pleased to announce a very significant milestone: the company has now helped more than 2,000 businesses with their business plans.

To learn more about Synvest Capital and their investor ready business plans, please visit https://www.synvestcapital.com/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of Synvest Capital understand that while many budding entrepreneurs have great ideas for new products and services, they may not be sure how to go about creating a solid and effective business plan that will allow them to achieve their goals.

This knowledge inspired them to launch Synvest Capital and provide entrepreneurs, along with startups and small businesses, with outstanding and effective business plans.

In addition to their successful investor ready business plans, Synvest Capital also offers SBA/bank business plans, strategic business plans and investor pitch decks, which is a brief presentation that provides investors with an overview of the business.

"We know you went into business to pursue your passion and serve your customers - not to write pages of market research," the spokesperson noted, adding that thanks to the experienced team at Synvest Capital, entrepreneurs can focus on running their new business.

"Your business plan will include industry benchmarks, valuation and key metrics as required by investors and lenders. Our team has worked with major investors across the globe. With more than a decade's experience in dealing with investors, we know exactly what investors look for."

The fact that Synvest Capital has achieved such an impressive milestone will not surprise the many small business owners that they have worked with. Since they first opened for business, Synvest Capital has earned a well-deserved reputation for creating fully customized business plans that are tailored to each individual client.

Each business plan is created from scratch and features eye-catching designs like pie charts, graphs and more, along with key content that is designed to attract investors. The plans are also created by consultants who have a lot of experience in the industry and know how to create business plans that will get noticed.

Synvest Capital is a business planning company. They help startups, small businesses, and entrepreneurs grow and launch their businesses. All of their business plans are 100 percent investor/SBA ready.

