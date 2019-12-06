Versus Systems Inc.: Versus Systems to Present at the LD Micro Main Event (XII) on Tuesday, December 10th

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2019 / Versus Systems Inc. (CSE:VS) (OTCQB:VRSSF) (FSE:BMVA) ("Versus" or the "Company"), which offers a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine, announced it will be presenting at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, December 10th at 2:20 PM PST / 5:20 PM EST. Versus management will be presenting and meeting with investors.

The presentation will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://www.versussystems.com/.

The LD Micro Main Event will take place on December 10th-12th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, which will feature 275 companies, and will be attended by over 1,400 individuals.

View Versus' profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/VRSSF.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems (CSE: VS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) has developed a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows game publishers and developers to offer in-game prizing across various platforms including mobile, console, PC games, and streaming media. Brands pay to place products in-game and gamers compete for those prizes.

For more information on Versus Systems visit www.versussystems.com or visit Versus Systems official YouTube channel.

