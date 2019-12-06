EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp.: EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Updates Ghana Project With Unified Construction

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2019 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT") is pleased to provide an update on its project (collectively the ("JV") with joint venture partner Unified Construction and Investments ("UCI") in Ghana, previously updated on April 22, May 21, and October 29, 2019.

It has been brought to our attention that certain websites have been posting false information about this joint venture. We would like to set the record straight once and for all. Please see link below to the contract signed by UCI and the Government of Ghana. Part two of the link will show the agreement between EHT and UCI.

Please see attached link: Contract (Part 1) Agreement (Part 2)

EHT prides itself on bringing its shareholders timely updates on the status of its projects as they progress and providing information with prompt timing to the best of its knowledge and if that changes updating the market appropriately.

The JV, involving the construction of up to 100,000 ENERTEC homes, has completed the site surveying following the transfer to it of ownership title to the full 2,000 acres of planned sites (announced April 9, 2019) in order to underpin the funding for Phase1 and future phases. That step provides security for the JV during the build period as the project moves forward. The JV is pleased to report that the site plan is now complete and has been approved by the Government of Ghana.

With the site plan complete, the Government of Ghana has finalized the contract to build the first 10,000 units. The JV has now sourced financing to start the first 500 unit homes on the site. Construction of the first units will begin in late January 2020. Once complete (in approximately 90 days as the first units will take longer), the JV will start the second tranche of 500 units which are slated to take 60 days or less.

The JV project, involving the construction of ENERTEC housing units, is planned to include 60,000 2-bedroom units and 40,000 3-bedroom units. A 2-bedroom unit will sell for US$33,600 and a 3-bedroom for US$42,000. The EHT/UCI JV currently estimates a net margin of 7.5%-12% (approx. US$2,520-$4,032 per each 2-bedroom unit) and will provide future updates as the project progresses.

The UCI order is part of the Government of Ghana's Building of Social Green Housing initiative that is at the forefront in the Government's Housing program, which oversees these priority governmental infrastructure projects.

John Gamble, CEO of EHT, commented that "I am very concerned about negative comments being posted on chat sites that are totally false. We have worked tirelessly on this project with our JV partner to make this project happen and it will. Having people post that the company would put out information that is false will not be taken lightly by the company and we will consider taking appropriate action, including vigorously pursuing necessary legal means, against the perpetrator individuals and organizations."

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. EHT's expertise includes the development of its ENERTEC module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. Using a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger than traditional wood or steel structural insulated panels, EHT provides exceptional thermal energy efficiency in modular homes, cold storage facilities, residential/commercial out buildings and emergency/temporary shelters. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, ENERTEC buildings excel where no electrical grid exists.

About ENERTEC

The EHT advanced ENERTEC Modular Wall and Roof System uses a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger and more energy efficient than traditional wood or steel structures providing the highest ratings for energy efficiency. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. After installation, each structure can be furnished and finished to meet the customer's requirements including siding, tile, kitchens and bathrooms or segregated commercial rooms. The finished wall product can be shipped on pallets and delivered via rail, truck or water in standard formats.

At the core of the ENERTEC product line is the ENERTEC Embedded Solar Roof Module. Solar cells can be embedded in a proprietary fire proof skin resulting in substantial cost savings by eliminating heavy glass panels and aluminum racking required for traditional solar panels. Two barriers to greater adoption of solar energy are weight limitations of the roof on which solar panels could be deployed and onerous shipping and labour costs. A lighter product at a better price point will open a larger market for solar due to the faster return of capital investment especially for rural and remote users looking to go off-grid. Furthermore, the entire EHT embedded solar roof becomes a massive solar panel capable of producing significantly more energy than the home requires, allowing the structure to then become an important source of power for the local micro grid or large battery storage systems.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information relating to sales of the products (the "Opportunities") involves risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, for the Opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although EHT believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information on the Opportunities outlined in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. EHT disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

