The "Accounts Payable Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This structured training program covers all the key areas of the key areas of an Accounts Payable role. Programme designed in providing individuals with an in-depth understand of how to manage your purchase ledger effective, you will be better placed to improve the accuracy of data input and reduce the costs of your AP department.

Small classroom based type workshops with the option for 1-2-1 tuition at our Central London training centre.

Accounts Payable Course Content:

Understanding the importance of your role

Understanding the role of auditors and what you can do to prepare for their visit

Internal checks and controls; error and fraud prevention and detection

Setting up new supplier accounts

Performing supplier statement reconciliations

Processing expense claims and credit card statements

Capital and revenue expenditure

Introduction to VAT and non-deductible items

Processing pro-forma invoices VAT payment schedules

Monitoring costs, reclaiming credit notes, rebates and overpayments

Claiming settlement discounts

Spotting errors and mistakes promptly and avoiding duplicate payments

Journals, prepayments and accruals

Reviewing the Aged Creditors Listing

Monitoring costs

Managing Budgets and maximising supplier discounts

Cash Forecasting

Month end and year end procedures, the purpose of management accounts

Effective filing

Paperless AP technology

