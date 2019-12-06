The "Accounts Payable Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This structured training program covers all the key areas of the key areas of an Accounts Payable role. Programme designed in providing individuals with an in-depth understand of how to manage your purchase ledger effective, you will be better placed to improve the accuracy of data input and reduce the costs of your AP department.
Small classroom based type workshops with the option for 1-2-1 tuition at our Central London training centre.
Accounts Payable Course Content:
- Understanding the importance of your role
- Understanding the role of auditors and what you can do to prepare for their visit
- Internal checks and controls; error and fraud prevention and detection
- Setting up new supplier accounts
- Performing supplier statement reconciliations
- Processing expense claims and credit card statements
- Capital and revenue expenditure
- Introduction to VAT and non-deductible items
- Processing pro-forma invoices VAT payment schedules
- Monitoring costs, reclaiming credit notes, rebates and overpayments
- Claiming settlement discounts
- Spotting errors and mistakes promptly and avoiding duplicate payments
- Journals, prepayments and accruals
- Reviewing the Aged Creditors Listing
- Monitoring costs
- Managing Budgets and maximising supplier discounts
- Cash Forecasting
- Month end and year end procedures, the purpose of management accounts
- Effective filing
- Paperless AP technology
