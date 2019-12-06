The "Change Management Foundation Practitioner APMG International" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering
This comprehensive five-day course combines both foundation and practitioner APMG Change Management qualifications. It will give you a highly developed understanding of change management, from the challenges of implementing change to managing resistance.
The Change Management Foundation qualification explores the theories of how change impacts on and is affected by the individual, team, organisation and change leader.
The practitioner element offers a more detailed exploration of change management, building on material from the Change Management Body of Knowledge (CMBoK), a standard for change management.
Small classroom-based type workshops at our Central London training centre.
Key Topics Covered:
Individual Change
- What happens when people experience change
- What factors affect people's response to change
- How personality affects a person's relationship with change
- How why people resist change
Team Change
- Improving team effectiveness
- How teams change and develop
- Leading team change
- How team change impacts organisational change
Organisational Change
- Key metaphors of organisational change, and how they link to change management
- How organisational change works
- Evaluating different models of organisational change
- Building an integrated model of the organisational change process
Leadership and Change
- The relationship between leadership style and change
- The effects of different leadership styles on the change process
- Different leadership roles in the change process
