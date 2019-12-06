CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands Services with the Opening of a New Store in Wise, VA

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2019 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, the largest and fastest growing retail mobile device repair franchise network in North America, is pleased to announce the opening of a new store in Wise, VA. The franchise congratulates Robert Robbins on the opening of his CPR franchise store.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Wise, please visit: http://www.cellphonerepair.com/wise-va/.

"On behalf of the CPR Corporate team, I would like to welcome Robert to the network. Robert's store in Wise will be a wonderful asset to all members of the area. I look forward to the future success of the CPR Wise location," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations.

The town of Wise is located in the Appalachian Mountains in Southwest Virginia. Wise is an ultimate destination for all outdoor adventurers. With countless hiking and ATV trails, campgrounds, and scenic tours, there are plenty of excursions for all explorers. Music and art lovers can enjoy museums and galleries throughout Wise County. CPR Wise is located in Ridgeview Shopping Center along Ridgeview Road Southwest.

"My team and I are excited to start this new journey alongside our local community," said Robert Robbins of his new venture. "We look forward to offering the best experience when it comes to electronic device repairs to the residents of Wise."

Robert and his CPR Wise team offer the community a variety of services that range from screen repairs to diagnostic issues, as well as free repair estimates. To learn more about the services Robert and his team provide, visit the store or contact them at the details provided below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Wise is located at:

193 Ridgeview Rd SW

Wise, VA 24293

Please contact the store at 276-328-3249 or via email: repairs@cpr-wise.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/wise-va/

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 800 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech businesses franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Mark Sweeterman

msweeterman@merrymtg.com

216-647-0645 x 617

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair

