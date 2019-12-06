Prospera Energy Inc.: Prospera Appoints New Director

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2019 / Prospera Energy Inc. ("Prospera" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that Dusan Berka, P. Eng. of Vancouver, BC, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Prospera. Mr. Berka will also serve as Chairman of the Corporation's audit committee.

Mr. Berka has 50 years of international business and engineering experience. Earlier in his career, as a graduate electrical engineer, he worked in senior management positions with major Canadian utility companies - Saskatchewan Power Corporation and BC Hydro. At BC Hydro, Mr. Berka was instrumental in assisting to launch, market, promote and foster nationally and internationally, BC Hydro's developed unique demand side management and energy efficiency programs under the Power Smart brand.

Mr. Berka also has extensive experience in the capital markets, financing, marketing, management and administration of public companies, in addition to corporate communication, public relations and contract negotiations. During the past 39 years, Mr. Berka has served as a Director and Senior Officer of various public companies traded on the NASDAQ, TSX, TSX Venture Exchange and CSE.

Mr. Berka is a graduate engineer with a M.Sc. (Dipl. Eng.) degree from Slovak Technical University, Bratislava, Slovakia (1968), and has been a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of BC since 1977.

About Prospera

Prospera is a Canadian natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of oil and gas properties in Western Canada.

