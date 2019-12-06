The "Strategic Corporate Governance" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Governance is now acknowledged as a core business function. Governance is not simply about compliance whether with the law, regulation or guidance. Compliance provides a company with its licence to operate', but high-quality systems of governance lead to better-run companies which create, grow and protect value for all their stakeholders.
The never-ending list of corporate scandals and crises has emphasised the need for boards and directors to understand what governance good practices look like and to ensure that they have sound governance systems in place. Using case studies and drawing on the delegates' own experience, the Strategic Corporate Governance Programme will take participants through the process of building a high-quality governance framework.
By attending the Programme delegates will be able to assess the strength of their own organisations' governance, and identify where change and improvement is needed for their company to become more effective in creating value, resilient in times of market turbulence, and sustainable into the longer term
By the end of this programme you will:
- Learn the best strategies for building high-quality governance framework
- Define the role of the board of directors and your role within
- Explore different governance models across the globe and identify which of them works best for your organisation
- Recognise and deliver your obligations as a director
- Learn the strategies for creating and protecting value for your organisation
- Explore the tools to protect your organisation's reputation and brand value
- Gain an understanding of the governance as a business-critical function
- Manage governance function within different business contexts listed, private, state-owned, family-owned businesses
- Master the strategies for improving board effectiveness
Main topics covered during this training:
- Governance as a business-critical function
- Defining the role of the board of directors
- Different governance models across the globe
- Recognising and delivering your obligations as a director
- Different governance contexts listed, private, state-owned, family-owned
- Managing your reputation and your brand
- Creating and protecting value for an organisation
- Strategy and business models
- Strategies for improving board effectiveness
- Case studies from around the world
Who Should Attend:
- Financial Officers
- Risk Officers
- Internal Auditors
- Operational Risk Managers
- Staff with roles and responsibilities in operational risk in risk management departments, businesses and central departments
Agenda:
DAY 1 GOVERNANCE
MODULE 1: Governance as a business-critical function
MODULE 2: International standards/best practices and which model will work for you
CASE STUDY: How value was destroyed inside VW (European automotive)
MODULE 3: How to recognise and deliver your obligations as a director
MODULE 4: How to create and protect value
DAY 2 THE BOARD
MODULE 1: Companies don't fail, boards do'
MODULE 2: Delivering a board's principal role of making high-quality decisions
MODULE 3: The strength of the board is the strength of its weakest director
CASE STUDY: The failure of the Co-Op Bank (UK Financial Services)
MODULE 4: Strategies for improving board effectiveness
