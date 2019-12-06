The "Strategic Corporate Governance" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Governance is now acknowledged as a core business function. Governance is not simply about compliance whether with the law, regulation or guidance. Compliance provides a company with its licence to operate', but high-quality systems of governance lead to better-run companies which create, grow and protect value for all their stakeholders.

The never-ending list of corporate scandals and crises has emphasised the need for boards and directors to understand what governance good practices look like and to ensure that they have sound governance systems in place. Using case studies and drawing on the delegates' own experience, the Strategic Corporate Governance Programme will take participants through the process of building a high-quality governance framework.

By attending the Programme delegates will be able to assess the strength of their own organisations' governance, and identify where change and improvement is needed for their company to become more effective in creating value, resilient in times of market turbulence, and sustainable into the longer term

By the end of this programme you will:

Learn the best strategies for building high-quality governance framework

Define the role of the board of directors and your role within

Explore different governance models across the globe and identify which of them works best for your organisation

Recognise and deliver your obligations as a director

Learn the strategies for creating and protecting value for your organisation

Explore the tools to protect your organisation's reputation and brand value

Gain an understanding of the governance as a business-critical function

Manage governance function within different business contexts listed, private, state-owned, family-owned businesses

Master the strategies for improving board effectiveness

Main topics covered during this training:

Governance as a business-critical function

Defining the role of the board of directors

Different governance models across the globe

Recognising and delivering your obligations as a director

Different governance contexts listed, private, state-owned, family-owned

Managing your reputation and your brand

Creating and protecting value for an organisation

Strategy and business models

Strategies for improving board effectiveness

Case studies from around the world

Who Should Attend:

Financial Officers

Risk Officers

Internal Auditors

Operational Risk Managers

Staff with roles and responsibilities in operational risk in risk management departments, businesses and central departments

Agenda:

DAY 1 GOVERNANCE

MODULE 1: Governance as a business-critical function

MODULE 2: International standards/best practices and which model will work for you

CASE STUDY: How value was destroyed inside VW (European automotive)

MODULE 3: How to recognise and deliver your obligations as a director

MODULE 4: How to create and protect value

DAY 2 THE BOARD

MODULE 1: Companies don't fail, boards do'

MODULE 2: Delivering a board's principal role of making high-quality decisions

MODULE 3: The strength of the board is the strength of its weakest director

CASE STUDY: The failure of the Co-Op Bank (UK Financial Services)

MODULE 4: Strategies for improving board effectiveness

