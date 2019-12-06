Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2019) - Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) today confirmed closing a business acquisition in Bogota, Colombia yesterday to enable PURA to bottle CBD beverages in Latin America for the Latin American market. PURA recently closed an acquisition to enable PURA to bottle CBD Beverages in Europe for the European market. PURA already has access to bottling in North America and Africa. The CBD beverage market is one of the fastest growing beverage sectors anticipated to reach $1.4 billion by 2023.

U.S. CBD Beverage Market Value 2018 - 2023

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6696/50506_5d51a22004732a38_001full.jpg

The overall legal Latin American cannabis market is anticipated to reach $9 billion by 2028. The European market for CBD is projected to reach nearly US $17 billion by 2023. With the acquisition announced yesterday, PURA is well positioned to harness the global market for CBD beverages. PURA has recently reconfirmed its $4 million revenue target for 2019 and an $8 million revenue target for 2020.

