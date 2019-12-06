The "Mastering Operational Risk Management" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Effectively managing operational risks is a critical aspect of business strategy for any financial services organisation. Effective management of operational risks can ensure that your organisation continues to serve its stakeholders while enhancing and retaining their trust.

Attend this very practical 2 day course to learn about the best current practice in operational risk management. You will learn how to identify and prevent occurrence of risks in the business context, assess risk appetite within your organisation, set up the most effective risk management framework as well as strategies for risk monitoring and reporting. You will also learn about the latest key regulatory requirements affecting operational risk management from Basel II/II and MiFID to Senior Managers Certification Regime (SMCR), which will commence on 7 March 2016.

Conducted by an expert with over 20 years of practical experience gained in the City and in major organisations worldwide, this intensive training course explores the best current practices and standards in operational risk management.

You will consolidate your knowledge through a series of exercises and case studies using real-life business situations.

Main topics covered:

Risk management drivers

Identifying operational risks and aligning them with business objectives

Operational risk management frameworks including COSO ERM, ISO 31000 OCEG's GRC Capability Model

Impact of major regulations on operational risk management including Basel II III, MiFID and Senior Managers Certificate Regime (SMCR)

Risks and control assessments

Developing and implementing operational risk appetite framework

Risk treatment (e.g. controls)

Risk Monitoring implementing key risk indicators and key control indicators

Strategies for effective risk reporting

Case studies and exercises

What you will learn:

Learn about the most effective strategies for managing operational risk

Understand specific risks in financial institutions and their impact on operational efficiency

Explore operational risk in the context of Basel II, III and other major regulatory requirements including MiFID and Senior Managers Certification Regime

Assess the risk culture and appetite

Place operational risk within broader enterprise risk management and corporate governance structures

Gain the tools to implement operational risk management in practice

Explore through case studies current best international standards

Key Topics Covered:

DAY ONE

Introduction to operational risk management

Risk Identification

Case-study Introduction to the course case-study

Exercise to identify risks for the business context covered by the course case study

Risk and Control Assessment

Exercise to assess risks for the business context covered by the course case-study

DAY TWO

Operational Risk Appetite

Exercise to define operational risk appetite for the business context covered by the course case-study

Risk Treatment (e.g. Controls)

Exercise to define controls for the business context covered by the course case-study

Risk Monitoring

Exercise to define risk and control indicators for the business context covered by the course case-study

Risk Reporting

