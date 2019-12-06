Liten, a research institute of the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission, is developing a method of assessing losses at every stage from the reception of solar rays to the injection of electricity into the grid, to 'make it possible to optimize the maintenance of the power plants to guarantee their performance'.From pv magazine France. Is it possible to anticipate the energy losses of a PV plant? The new energy technologies and nanomaterials (Liten) branch of the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission is working on an algorithm intended to quantify energy ...

