Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2019) - Kali-Extracts, Inc. (OTC Pink: KALY) (Kali, Inc. dba/Kali-Extracts, Inc.) ("KALY") today announced it will proceed with a capital infusion plan to accelerate the growth of its cannabis biopharmaceutical technology. KALY has recently announced receiving two inquiries into the acquisition of the company's cannabis biopharmaceutical technology valuing the technology at $50 million. KALY has a U.S. Patented Cannabis Extraction Process and is developing treatments for various medical conditions (see below). Doctors working with KALY on the treatment developments have compared KALY's technology to GW Pharmaceuticals' and indicated the KALY solutions could be superior to GW Pharma's. KALY management today announced that in response to the two acquisition opportunities, that the company is introducing a third option that would not involve a sale of KALY's biopharmaceutical technology asset but would otherwise restructure the asset within KALY's current corporate structure to facilitate a major infusion of investment capital. KALY management plans to publish an update next week on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 to present the capital infusion plan.

KALY's cannabis biopharmaceutical technology intellectual property portfolio contains a deep pipeline of cannabinoid product candidates including four distinct compounds listed here:

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) - The market for COPD treatment is anticipated to reach $14 billion by 2025;

Type 2 Diabetes - The market for Type 2 Diabetes is expected to be a $64 billion market by 2026;

Cancer Pain Management - The overall pain management treatment market is anticipated to reach $83 billion by 2024, and

Epilepsy - The market for epilepsy treatment is anticipated to reach $9 billion by 2022.

In conjunction with the research already conducted and the next phase of research now moving forward, KALY recently filed for a new patent application specifically on its formulation for symptoms associated with COPD and other similar respiratory conditions.KALY also filed for a trademark on the name RespRx as the brand name for its CBD formulation to treat the symptoms associated with COPD and other similar respiratory conditions.The market for COPD treatment is anticipated to reach $14 billion by 2025.

In addition to KALY's ongoing efforts to develop prescription therapies, KALY has initiated a program to certify its proprietary CBD extracts derived from KALY's U.S. Patented Extraction Process as an Over-The-Counter (OTC) drug under the requirements prescribed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

