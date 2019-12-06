M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Appointment of Senior Independent Director 06-Dec-2019 / 14:21 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 6 December 2019 LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc ("the Company") In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11(3) the Company today announces that Mr Richard Boléat, a non-executive Director, has been appointed as Senior Independent Director of the Company with immediate effect. This appointment is in addition to his existing role as Chairman of the Audit Committee. ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 34020 EQS News ID: 930607 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 06, 2019 09:21 ET (14:21 GMT)