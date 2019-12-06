Amundi Physical Metals plc Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2019 06-Dec-2019 / 15:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Amundi Physical Metals plc (« Issuer ») Release of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2019 Dublin, December 6, 2019 The Issuer announces today that it has made available to the public its semi-annual financial report as of September 30, 2019 (the "Report") The Report is available on the Amundi ETF website (www.amundietf.com). Copies of the Report are available upon request at the Issuer's registered office, Palmerston House 2nd Floor, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland. Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: ETC Gold - Press Release RFS 2019 Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=BWUIUYTAWO [1] Language: English Company: Amundi Physical Metals plc Palmerston House, Fenian Street 2 Dublin Ireland ISIN: FR0013416716 AMF Category: Half-yearly financial and audit reports/reduced exams / Terms of availability of the half-yearly financial report EQS News ID: 930107 End of Announcement EQS News Service 930107 06-Dec-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=fe319550366861f3a2e8f46cc54e88da&application_id=930107&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 06, 2019 09:30 ET (14:30 GMT)