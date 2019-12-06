Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 06.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143DP ISIN: FR0004125920 Ticker-Symbol: ANI 
Stuttgart
06.12.19
15:33 Uhr
69,05 Euro
+0,70
+1,02 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
68,95
69,80
17:46
69,15
69,60
17:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI
AMUNDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMUNDI SA69,05+1,02 %