Shares of Mesh Holdings Plc Are Now Trading at J P Jenkins Ltd.

LONDON, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- J P Jenkins Ltd. is pleased to announce that shares of Mesh Holdings Plc (MESH) have been admitted onto its share dealing platform.

MESH is a holding company which aims to invest in (or acquire outright) and connect a network of complementary businesses ('nodes') which will together redefine the way people engage with the passions, communities and brands they care about (their 'conviction passions').

Unlike the way that people often engage with music, sports and brands now, where large corporations are in control, businesses under the MESH umbrella will seek to provide people with the opportunity to engage in a way which is moving, empowering, social and human.

Moving: Experiences that touch you

Empowering: Technology that brings you closer and puts you in control of your experience

Social: Enabling a sense of belonging, connection and collaboration with like-minded people

Human: Keeping people at the centre and in control

J P Jenkins is the oldest established trading platform in UK for unlisted or unquoted companies which enables shareholders and prospective investors to trade their shares on a matched bargain basis.

Should shareholders wish to trade their shares they can do so through their stockbroker. The indicative price and transaction history are available on J P Jenkins's website (www.jpjenkins.com). For more information please call +44-(0)20-7469-0937.

Veronika Oswald, Director of J P Jenkins said: "We are delighted to welcome another great company onto our share dealing platform."

For further information, please contact:

J P Jenkins Ltd.

Veronika Oswald

Director

+44-(0)20-7469-0937