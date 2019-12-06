Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Deutsche Lufthansa AG Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung 06.12.2019 / 16:27 Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Stimmrechtsmitteilung 1. Angaben zum Emittenten Name: Deutsche Lufthansa AG Straße, Hausnr.: Venloer Str. 151-153 PLZ: 50672 Ort: Köln Deutschland Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PH63HYJ86ASW55 2. Grund der Mitteilung X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte Sonstiger Grund: 3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen Juristische Person: Société Générale S.A. Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Paris, Frankreich 4. Namen der Aktionäre mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3. 5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 29.11.2019 6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach (Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG 7.b.2.) neu 1,33 % 3,75 % 5,08 % 478.194.257 letzte 0 % 0 % 0 % / Mittei- lung 7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN absolut in % direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) DE0008232125 4.037.587 2.333.592 0,84 % 0,49 % Summe 6.371.179 1,33 % b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungszeit- Stimmrechte Stimmrech- Instruments / Verfall raum / Laufzeit absolut te in % Right to recall N/A N/A 6.528.865 1,37 % lent securities Listed call 20/12/2019 Bis 20/12/2019 150.000 0,03 % option Listed call 18/12/2020 Bis 18/12/2020 150.000 0,03 % option Listed call 17/12/2021 Bis 17/12/2021 250.000 0,05 % option Certificates 11/09/2020 11/09/2020 6.068 0,00 % Certificates 12/06/2020 12/06/2020 1.012 0,00 % Certificates 13/12/2019 13/12/2019 891 0,00 % Certificates 17/07/2020 17/07/2020 4.615 0,00 % Certificates 18/06/2021 18/06/2021 8.829 0,00 % Certificates 18/09/2020 18/09/2020 1.784 0,00 % Certificates 18/12/2020 18/12/2020 17.156 0,00 % Certificates 19/06/2020 19/06/2020 45.498 0,01 % Certificates 20/03/2020 20/03/2020 833 0,00 % Certificates 20/12/2019 20/12/2019 19.722 0,00 % Certificates 23/10/2020 23/10/2020 6.643 0,00 % OTC Call Option 18/12/2020 18/12/2020 325.804 0,07 % Summe 7.517.720 1,57 % b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG Art des Fällig- Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimmrech- Stimm- Instru- keit / zeitraum / oder physische te absolut rechte ments Verfall Laufzeit Abwicklung in % OTC Call 03/01/20- 03/01/2025 Bar 33.725 0,01 % Option on 25 Basket OTC Call 03/01/20- Bis Bar 2.964 0,00 % Option on 25 03/01/2025 Basket Dynamic N/A N/A Bar 460.099 0,10 % Swap portfolio Equity 16/12/20- 16/12/2019 Bar 627.852 0,13 % Linked 19 Swaps OTC Call 18/12/20- Bis Bar 122.119 0,03 % Option 19 18/12/2019 OTC Call 20/12/20- 20/12/2019 Bar 281 0,00 % Option 19 OTC Call 20/12/20- Bis Bar 812.939 0,17 % Option 19 20/12/2019 OTC Call 18/03/20- Bis Bar 111.797 0,02 % Option 20 18/03/2020 OTC Call 17/06/20- Bis Bar 70.510 0,01 % Option 20 17/06/2020 OTC Call 16/09/20- Bis Bar 48.371 0,01 % Option 20 16/09/2020 OTC Call 16/12/20- Bis Bar 213.764 0,04 % Option 20 16/12/2020 OTC Call 18/12/20- Bis Bar 21.444 0,00 % Option 20 18/12/2020 OTC Call 17/03/20- Bis Bar 20.277 0,00 % Option 21 17/03/2021 OTC Call 16/06/20- Bis Bar 3.679 0,00 % Option 21 16/06/2021 OTC Call 15/12/20- Bis Bar 59.997 0,01 % Option 21 15/12/2021 OTC Call 17/12/20- Bis Bar 16.713 0,00 % Option 21 17/12/2021 OTC Call 14/12/20- Bis Bar 18.531 0,00 % Option 22 14/12/2022 OTC Call 16/12/20- Bis Bar 14.009 0,00 % Option 22 16/12/2022 OTC Call 13/12/20- Bis Bar 19.456 0,00 % Option 23 13/12/2023 OTC Call 03/01/20- Bis Bar 74.136 0,02 % Option 25 03/01/2025 OTC Put 18/12/20- Bis Bar 116.496 0,02 % Option 19 18/12/2019 OTC Put 20/12/20- 20/12/2019 Bar 8.300 0,00 % Option 19 OTC Put 15/01/20- Bis Bar 2.252 0,00 % Option 20 15/01/2020 OTC Put 21/02/20- 21/02/2020 Bar 800 0,00 % Option 20 OTC Put 18/03/20- Bis Bar 48.161 0,01 % Option 20 18/03/2020 OTC Put 20/03/20- 20/03/2020 Bar 1.100 0,00 % Option 20 OTC Put 17/06/20- Bis Bar 51.734 0,01 % Option 20 17/06/2020 OTC Put 19/06/20- 19/06/2020 Bar 200 0,00 % Option 20 OTC Put 16/09/20- Bis Bar 2.952 0,00 % Option 20 16/09/2020 OTC Put 05/10/20- 05/10/2020 Bar 158.464 0,03 % Option 20 OTC Put 16/12/20- Bis Bar 9.340 0,00 % Option 20 16/12/2020 OTC Put 17/03/20- Bis Bar 394 0,00 % Option 21 17/03/2021 OTC Put 03/01/20- Bis Bar 60.075 0,01 % Option 25 03/01/2025 Listed Put 20/12/20- Bis Physisch 805.000 0,17 % Option 19 20/12/2019 Listed Put 20/03/20- Bis Physisch 525.000 0,11 % Option 20 20/03/2020 Listed Put 19/06/20- Bis Physisch 1.543.400 0,32 % Option 20 19/06/2020 Listed Put 18/12/20- Bis Physisch 1.425.000 0,30 % Option 20 18/12/2020 Listed Put 18/06/20- Bis Physisch 300.000 0,06 % Option 21 18/06/2021 Listed Put 17/12/20- Bis Physisch 750.000 0,16 % Option 21 17/12/2021 Listed Put 16/12/20- Bis Physisch 75.000 0,02 % Option 22 16/12/2022 Listed 18/12/20- Bis Bar 44.296 0,01 % Call 19 18/12/2019 Warrant Listed 20/12/20- Bis Bar 812.813 0,17 % Call 19 20/12/2019 Warrant Listed 20/12/20- 20/12/2019 Bar 93 0,00 % Call 19 Warrant Listed 18/03/20- Bis Bar 96.406 0,02 % Call 20 18/03/2020 Warrant Listed 17/06/20- Bis Bar 55.891 0,01 % Call 20 17/06/2020 Warrant Listed 16/09/20- Bis Bar 46.777 0,01 % Call 20 16/09/2020 Warrant Listed 16/12/20- Bis Bar 171.133 0,04 % Call 20 16/12/2020 Warrant Listed 18/12/20- Bis Bar 13.533 0,00 % Call 20 18/12/2020 Warrant Listed 17/03/20- Bis Bar 18.917 0,00 % Call 21 17/03/2021 Warrant Listed 16/06/20- Bis Bar 2.631 0,00 % Call 21 16/06/2021 Warrant Listed 15/12/20- Bis Bar 56.388 0,01 % Call 21 15/12/2021 Warrant Listed 17/12/20- Bis Bar 3.788 0,00 % Call 21 17/12/2021 Warrant Listed 14/12/20- Bis Bar 17.104 0,00 % Call 22 14/12/2022 Warrant Listed 16/12/20- Bis Bar 12.972 0,00 % Call 22 16/12/2022 Warrant Listed 13/12/20- Bis Bar 16.928 0,00 % Call 23 13/12/2023 Warrant Listed 03/01/20- Bis Bar 68.201 0,01 % Call 25 03/01/2025 Warrant Listed 03/01/20- 03/01/2025 Bar 33.134 0,01 % Call 25 Warrant Listed Put 18/12/20- Bis Bar 116.496 0,02 % Warrant 19 18/12/2019 Listed Put 20/12/20- 20/12/2019 Bar 8.300 0,00 % Warrant 19 Listed Put 15/01/20- Bis Bar 2.252 0,00 % Warrant 20 15/01/2020 Listed Put 21/02/20- 21/02/2020 Bar 800 0,00 % Warrant 20 Listed Put 18/03/20- Bis Bar 48.161 0,01 % Warrant 20 18/03/2020 Listed Put 20/03/20- 20/03/2020 Bar 1.100 0,00 % Warrant 20 Listed Put 17/06/20- Bis Bar 51.734 0,01 % Warrant 20 17/06/2020 Listed Put 19/06/20- 19/06/2020 Bar 200 0,00 % Warrant 20 Listed Put 16/09/20- Bis Bar 2.952 0,00 % Warrant 20 16/09/2020 Listed Put 16/12/20- Bis Bar 9.340 0,00 % Warrant 20 16/12/2020 Listed Put 17/03/20- Bis Bar 394 0,00 % Warrant 21 17/03/2021 Listed Put 03/01/20- Bis Bar 60.075 0,01 % Warrant 25 03/01/2025 Summe 10.409.140 2,18 % 8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden. X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen: Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, Instrumente in %, Summe in %, wenn 3% oder wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder höher höher höher Société Générale % % % S.A. Société Générale % % % Effekten GmbH Société Générale % % % S.A. Société Generale % % % International Limited Société Générale % % % S.A. Généfinance S.A. % % % Sogéparticipations % % % S.A. Société Générale % % % Bank & Trust S.A. 9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

Datum

04.12.2019