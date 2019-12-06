Commencing December 09, 2019, Wifog Holding AB (publ) shares will be traded under its new name, Vertical Ventures AB (publ). New company name: Vertical Ventures AB (publ) ------------------------------------------------- New short name: VEVEN ------------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0007614722 ------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8 5030 1550.