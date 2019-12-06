Global fashion platform, SSENSE, expands its offering with the launch of dogwear

The collection includes dog apparel and accessories from a mix of luxury brands and emerging designers, available now on ssense.com

MONTREAL, Dec. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Global fashion platform, SSENSE, is pleased to announce the debut of dogwear on ssense.com. Applying its industry-leading buying direction to curate an assortment of established luxury labels, emerging designers, and streetwear brands-specially designed for dogs-this marks a first for SSENSE as it expands into petwear.

SSENSE collaborated closely with brands to develop the dogwear assortment, commissioning exclusive collections from 032c, Ashley Williams, Burberry, Heron Preston, Marine Serre, Moncler Genius, Paul Smith, Stutterheim, Versace, and VIP. The first collection includes harnesses, leashes, collars, sweaters, collar charms, and more with retail prices ranging from 55 EUR to 1060 EUR.

"I have two rescue dogs that I love so much. Being able to do a capsule with them in mind for SSENSE has been from the heart," says designer Ashley Williams. "The best friend graphic reflects the Ashley Williams brand DNA and my feelings towards dogs in general. We have also included matching dog collars and hair accessories in our most popular fabrics, which we hope people will be able to enjoy with their pets."

The inspiration to launch dogwear on ssense.com was sparked by the overwhelmingly positive reaction to the re-occurring SSENSE Instagram series SSENSEInterns, in which the brand features employees' dogs modeling in the latest fashions. This insight was further supported by the growing petwear trend and opportunity to connect with this consumer.

"Increasingly, millennials are spending more on their pets, especially dogs. There is a growing interest to reflect their individual style and their dog's personality through clothing. With almost 80% of the SSENSE audience falling between the ages of 18 and 34 years old, we saw an immediate surge in engagement whenever we posted SSENSEInterns on our Instagram account. Furthermore, almost 70% of SSENSE employees are millennials so we saw firsthand the growing focus that is placed on pets in our dog-friendly office," explains Brigitte Chartrand, Senior Director of Womenswear Buying for SSENSE. "For many of the brands we partnered with, this was the first time they considered producing dog apparel and accessories, making it a fun project to collaborate on. We're extremely excited to launch with a group of brands that reflect the SSENSE point of view."

To launch the dogwear collection, SSENSE selected dog models-including SSENSEInterns-that reflected the personality of each brand. Collections by 1017 ALYX 9SM, MISBHV, Martine Ali, Maisie Wilen, Thom Browne, and more will be released in Spring 2020.

About SSENSE

SSENSE is a Montreal-based fashion platform with global reach. Founded in 2003, SSENSE is pacing the vanguard of directional retail with its mix of luxury, streetwear, and avant-garde labels. Almost 80% of its audience are between the ages of 18 to 34 years old. Currently serving 150 countries, generating an average of 76 million monthly page views, and achieving high double digit annual growth since its inception, its field of focus has grown beyond that of a typical e-commerce entity as it explores the nexus of content, commerce, and culture. More than just a retailer, SSENSE is becoming a cultural protagonist in its own right. For further information visit ssense.com.

