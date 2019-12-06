QS Energy, Inc.: QS Energy Provides Update on Upgraded AOT Demonstration Project Equipment

Majority of equipment delivered and installed

Remains on track to resume AOT demonstration testing by the end of 2019

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2019 / QS Energy, Inc. (the "Company" or "QS Energy") (OTCQB:QSEP), a developer of integrated technology solutions for the energy industry, today provided a status update on the upgraded equipment for the Applied Oil Technology (AOT) Demonstration Project. The Company also reported it will be providing interim updates on its website regarding the status of the AOT Demonstration Project, as well as other general developments.

Shannon Rasmussen, Vice President of Engineering, commented, "As we prepare to resume AOT demonstration testing, we are pleased to provide an update on the status of the upgraded equipment. The new high-capacity power supply and parts for the planned AOT internal grid pack modifications arrived at the demonstration site on schedule in late November. Installation of the modified grid pack was completed earlier this week. Modifications have been completed to the electrical skid and controller cabinets, increasing both electrical and cooling capacity. Final installation of the new power supply in the modified cabinets should be completed next week upon delivery of the final components required to complete the electrical connections and control interface. Assuming these final components are delivered on schedule, we remain on track to complete recommissioning of the AOT unit and resume demonstration testing before the end of this year."

Christopher Gallagher, PhD, Senior Vice President of Product Commercialization and Business Development, commented, "Given the heightened level of activity, we plan to provide more frequent general updates on the status of the AOT Demonstration Project. In addition to our normal press releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for material developments, we plan to provide interim updates on the Company's website (https://www.qsenergy.com/updates) and by email (https://ir.stockpr.com/qsenergy/email-alerts ) . We hope all stakeholders will find this added communication channel helpful during this phase of the demonstration project."

For further information about QS Energy, Inc., visit www.QSEnergy.com, read our SEC filings at https://ir.stockpr.com/qsenergy/all-sec-filings and subscribe to Email Alerts at https://ir.stockpr.com/qsenergy/email-alerts to receive Company news and shareholder updates.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. Please visit the following link for our complete cautionary forward-looking statement: https://www.qsenergy.com/site-info/disclaimer

About Applied Oil Technology

QS Energy's patented Applied Oil Technology (AOT) is a solid-state turn-key system which uses a high volt / low amp electric field to reduce crude oil viscosity. AOT installs inline on crude oil pipelines, operates unattended without interrupting pipeline flow, with full remote monitoring and control. More information is available online at www.qsenergy.com.

About QS Energy

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: QSEP), develops and markets crude oil flow assurance technologies designed to deliver measurable performance improvements to pipeline operations in the midstream and upstream crude oil markets. More information is available at www.qsenergy.com.

