The share capital of NKT has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect on 10 December 2019 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010287663 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: NKT ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 27,126,369 shares (DKK 542,527,380) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 133,746 shares (DKK 2,674,920) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 27,260,115 shares (DKK 545,202,300) ---------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 91.25 ---------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 20 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NKT ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3478 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=749526