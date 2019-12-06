The Munich-based group has reported a big impairment on its polysilicon production assets. The company cited the lack of a recovery in the PV project market, persistently low polysilicon prices and overcapacity in manufacturing, blaming state subsidies to Chinese rivals.From pv magazine Germany. German chemical company Wacker Chemie AG has warned it will be forced to make an extraordinary write-down of around €750 million on the balance sheet value of its polysilicon production assets this year. "That is chiefly because China's construction of new solar installations falls short of initial expectations," ...

