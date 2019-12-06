Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on inventory management solution. This success story highlights how the experts at Infiniti Research helped a fast food company to enhance the accuracy in demand forecasting by 25%, speed up the delivery process, and reduce operating costs by 17%.

The demand for fast food is on the rise across the United States due to their rising convenience and affordability. Besides, owing to the increasing disposable income and changing food habits of consumers, the US fast food market is foreseen to witness positive market growth over the coming years. On the flip side, inventory challenges such as lack of traceability, rising supply chain costs, and inadequate communication between teams have started coming to the forefront. As such, companies in the fast food industry will need to adopt approaches to tackle supply chain challenges coming their way.

The business challenge: The client is a fast food company in the United States. The client's unstructured approach to supply chain management made it difficult for them to deal with unexpected changes in product demand. Also, they faced difficulties in communication delivery needs between their internal and external team. As such, they wanted to invest into cost-effective technologies to gain complete transparency into where their orders are in real-time. In addition, they wanted to tackle supply chain challenges and enhance organizational efficiency.

The solution offered The experts at Infiniti Research followed a four-phased approach inventory forecasting analysis, technology assessment, demand planning, competitive intelligence, and market research engagement.

The insights obtained from Infiniti's inventory management solution helped the client to build contingency or 'back-up' plans by identifying the potential demand for inventory in advance. Also, the client was able to adopt cost-effective technology to increase real-time visibility into their supply chain operations. Also, by having a proper track of the flow of inventory through and around the distribution center, the client was able to better plan supply chain activities, enhance communication between different teams, and speed up the delivery process. Within one year of leveraging our inventory management solution, the client was able to reduce operating costs by 17%.

Infiniti's inventory management solution helped the client to:

Adapt to the unexpected changes in product demand and delays in transportation

Identify the right suppliers to provide them with superior quality raw materials

Infiniti's inventory management solution offered predictive insights on:

Enhancing the accuracy in demand forecasting by 25%

Managing logistics activities and timely delivering products

