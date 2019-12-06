HIFU Prostate Services: HIFU Treatment for Localized Prostate Cancer Now Available in Encino, CA

HIFU, or High Intensity Focused Ultrasound, is a minimally invasive, outpatient treatment for prostate cancer

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2019 / HIFU Prostate Services, LLC, the leading provider of HIFU technology to physician practices in the United States, has partnered with seven urologists in the greater Los Angeles areas to bring HIFU for localized prostate cancer to Encino, CA.

The doctors bringing this technology to the area are Richard David, MD; Ganeshalingam Devendra, MD; Michael Hyman, MD;S.Daniel Niku, MD; Shashi Reddy, MD; Mark Sender, MD and Richard Shapiro, MD.

HIFU, cleared by the FDA for prostate tissue ablation in October 2015, is a non-invasive treatment that uses sound waves to heat and destroy cancerous tissue in the prostate. It is a one-time, outpatient procedure that allows men to return to their normal lifestyle within a few days without the complications commonly seen with surgery and radiation.

The physicians are offering HIFU at Encino Plaza Surgical Center and Dr. Davendra treated two patients with HIFU earlier this week.

"I've always been interested in minimally invasive therapies so HIFU was a natural treatment option for me to learn and adopt. I really like having the ability to offer patients a prostate cancer treatment option that allows them to return to their normal lifestyle quickly," said Dr. Devendra. "With HIFU, I can eliminate cancer within the prostate but still allow patients to maintain their urinary and sexual function in most cases."

During HIFU, ultrasound energy is emitted through a transrectal probe that focuses the energy to a focal point in the prostate to rapidly heat and destroy tissue. HIFU is very accurate and therefore, areas outside the targeted tissue are undamaged which greatly reduces the risk of side effects such as urinary incontinence and erectile dysfunction.

HIFU may be also be an acceptable salvage treatment if men have already had radiation or surgery and their prostate cancer has returned. Although it is typically a one-time therapy, HIFU may also be repeated if necessary and does not preclude any future treatments including surgery or radiation.

"HIFU Prostate Services is excited to add the most progressive urologists in the Valley to our platform," said Ross Boelsen, VP of Sales -West, HIFU Prostate Services. "We look forward to integrating all of our services into their practices to bring HIFU to more patients throughout Southern California."

"We are thrilled to continue to offer HiFU to our patients with localized prostate cancer," said Dr. David of Skyline Urology. "Now partnering with HIFU Prostate Services allows us to perform even better treatments since their team has been working with the Sonablate technology for over 15 years. Together we are even more comfortable and confident working with patients and with the technical aspects of the treatment."

About Encino Plaza Surgical Center

Encino Plaza Surgical Center was founded by over 30 forward thinking surgeons in the San Fernando, Santa Clarita Valleys and West Los Angeles areas. There are currently over 100 doctors on its staff. Services provided at this facility have expanded to include urological, gynaecological, gastrointestinal, orthopaedic, general surgical, podiatric and pain management procedures. Those physicians recognize that the reputation of our facility is a reflection of themselves and consider their role as ethical physician managers as of premier importance.

About HIFU Prostate Services, LLC

HIFU Prostate Services was founded to provide men access to a less invasive treatment option for prostate cancer that has the ability to eliminate cancer and preserve patient quality of life. Our mission is to deliver the highest quality of care, support, and technology to the patient and to the urology community for the treatment of localized prostate cancer using Sonablate®HIFU. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, NC and with locations in 26 cities throughout the US. Learn more at http://www.hifuprostateservices.com.

