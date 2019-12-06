RESAAS Services Inc.: RESAAS Announces Multi-Year Licensing Deal with Real Estate Search Portal

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2019 / RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV:RSS)(OTCQB:RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce that it has executed a multi-year licensing agreement with an online real estate search portal.

Under the terms of the 5-year agreement, signed on December 5th 2019 and valid until at least December 4th 2024, RESAAS shall license its award-winning technology to power parts of the real estate search portal. The agreement value is $3.42MM USD.

The real estate search portal is based in the United States.

"RESAAS has always put the real estate agent at the center of everything our Company does. We believe in the principle of "your listing, your lead", which keeps the actual listing agent always shown next to their own listing," said Tom Rossiter, RESAAS CEO. "For this reason and many others, we are excited to work with our latest client. Not only does this create new and meaningful revenue for RESAAS, it also serves as the start of a fruitful partnership."

The technology platform RESAAS has built runs on Microsoft's Azure Cloud hosting solution, providing tremendous ability to scale and handle significant traffic.

