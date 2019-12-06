Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007
Ontex Group NV ("Ontex") (BSE:ONTEX) discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.
On December 3, 2019, Morgan Stanley notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights, 4,202,626 shares in Ontex and so has crossed the threshold of 5.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex to 5.10%.
According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.
Date of Notification: December 3, 2019
Date Threshold Crossed: November 26, 2019
Threshold Crossed: 5.00%
Notification by:
Morgan Stanley
c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, USA
Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares
Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:
Notification of December 3, 2019:
(A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
voting rights
voting rights
of voting rights
Holders of
voting rights
Linked to
securities
Not linked
to securities
Linked to
securities
Not linked
to securities
Morgan Stanley
0
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Morgan Stanley Co. International plc
0
1,843,778
0
2.24%
0.00%
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
0
21,018
0
0.03%
0.00%
Total
1,864,796
0
2.26%
0.00%
(B) Equivalent financial instruments
After the transaction
Holders of equivalent
Type of
financial
instrument
Expiration date
Exercise period or date
of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
of voting rights
Settlement
Morgan Stanley Co. International plc
Equity Swap
09/01/2020
at any time
1,677,852
2.04%
cash
Morgan Stanley Co. International plc
Right of recall over securities lending agreements
at any time
at any time
99,843
0.12%
physical
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
Right of recall over securities lending agreements
at any time
at any time
516,562
0.63%
physical
Morgan Stanley Co. LLC
Right of recall over securities lending agreements
at any time
at any time
43,573
0.05%
physical
TOTAL
2,337,830
2.84%
voting rights
of voting rights
TOTAL (A B)
4,202,626
5.10%
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held
Chain of controlled undertakings for Morgan Stanley Co. International plc
- Morgan Stanley Co. International plc, Legal Compliance Department, 25 Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4QA, UNITED KINGDOM. is a direct holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
- Morgan Stanley Investments (UK), 20 Bank Street, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4AD, UNITED KINGDOM. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley International Limited
- Morgan Stanley International Limited, 25 Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4QA, UNITED KINGDOM. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
- Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc., c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, USA. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of the beneficial owner, Morgan Stanley
Chain of controlled undertakings for Morgan Stanley Europe SE
- Morgan Stanley Europe SE, Grosse Gallusstrasse 18, Frankfurt am Main, 60312, Germany. is a direct holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Europe Holding SE
- Morgan Stanley Europe Holding SE, Grosse Gallusstrasse 18, Frankfurt am Main, 60312, Germany. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley International Limited
- Morgan Stanley International Limited, 25 Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4QA, UNITED KINGDOM. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
- Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc., c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, USA. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of the beneficial owner, Morgan Stanley
Chain of controlled undertakings for Morgan Stanley Co. LLC
- Morgan Stanley Co. LLC, c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, USA. is a direct holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
- Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc., c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, USA. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
- Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC, c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, USA. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of the beneficial owner, Morgan Stanley
Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com
This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room
