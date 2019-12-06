Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007

Regulatory News:

Ontex Group NV ("Ontex") (BSE:ONTEX) discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.

On December 3, 2019, Morgan Stanley notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights, 4,202,626 shares in Ontex and so has crossed the threshold of 5.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex to 5.10%.

According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.

Date of Notification: December 3, 2019

Date Threshold Crossed: November 26, 2019

Threshold Crossed: 5.00%

Notification by:

Morgan Stanley c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, USA

Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares

Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:

Notification of December 3, 2019:

(A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction voting rights voting rights of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities Morgan Stanley 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Morgan Stanley Co. International plc 0 1,843,778 0 2.24% 0.00% Morgan Stanley Europe SE 0 21,018 0 0.03% 0.00% Total 1,864,796 0 2.26% 0.00%

(B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised of voting rights Settlement Morgan Stanley Co. International plc Equity Swap 09/01/2020 at any time 1,677,852 2.04% cash Morgan Stanley Co. International plc Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 99,843 0.12% physical Morgan Stanley Europe SE Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 516,562 0.63% physical Morgan Stanley Co. LLC Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 43,573 0.05% physical TOTAL 2,337,830 2.84%

voting rights of voting rights TOTAL (A B) 4,202,626 5.10%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

Chain of controlled undertakings for Morgan Stanley Co. International plc

Morgan Stanley Co. International plc, Legal Compliance Department, 25 Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4QA, UNITED KINGDOM. is a direct holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)

Morgan Stanley Investments (UK), 20 Bank Street, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4AD, UNITED KINGDOM. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley International Limited

Morgan Stanley International Limited, 25 Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4QA, UNITED KINGDOM. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc., c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, USA. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of the beneficial owner, Morgan Stanley

Chain of controlled undertakings for Morgan Stanley Europe SE

Morgan Stanley Europe SE, Grosse Gallusstrasse 18, Frankfurt am Main, 60312, Germany. is a direct holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Europe Holding SE

Morgan Stanley Europe Holding SE, Grosse Gallusstrasse 18, Frankfurt am Main, 60312, Germany. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley International Limited

Morgan Stanley International Limited, 25 Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4QA, UNITED KINGDOM. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc., c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, USA. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of the beneficial owner, Morgan Stanley

Chain of controlled undertakings for Morgan Stanley Co. LLC

Morgan Stanley Co. LLC, c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, USA. is a direct holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.

Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc., c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, USA. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC, c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, USA. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of the beneficial owner, Morgan Stanley

Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, Canbebe, Canped, ID and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.

Employing 11,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is part of the Bel20 and STOXX Europe 600.

To keep up with the latest news, visit www.ontexglobal.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191206005336/en/

Contacts:

INVESTOR ENQUIRIES

Philip Ludwig

+32 53 333 730

investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

PRESS ENQUIRIES

Gaëlle Vilatte

+32 53 333 708

gaelle.vilatte@ontexglobal.com