Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2019) - Pilot Trading, the machine learning market trading application from QuantGate Systems Inc, in collaboration with TradeStation Securities, Inc. ("TradeStation Securities"), has officially launched its API-powered integration that is now available to TradeStation Securities customers.

Now, mutual customers of TradeStation Securities and Pilot Trading can execute equities and commodity futures orders through TradeStation Securities' robust, back-end execution systems from the intuitive Pilot Trading mobile application. This means that TradeStation Securities customers may execute their trades through their online brokerage accounts while using Pilot Trading's advanced real-time market sentiment signals to guide their trade executions.



"With a fast-growing user base and aggressive marketing plan for 2020, it's clear we have a growth and customer-centric mindset here at Pilot Trading," said Nicholas Policelli, Director of Pilot Trading. "By joining forces with an established broker like TradeStation Securities, and by linking the power of both of our platforms through an API connection, we see our community of traders getting even bigger, better and stronger."



Pilot Trading's active U.S. traders can still enjoy the ability to test, practice and learn to trade through Pilot Trading, but now - when the user is ready - they can also place and execute live orders in a TradeStation Securities account, without having to leave the Pilot Trading platform.



"Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning are continuing to become more common in the institutional trading world, and Pilot Trading has put the power of those tools in the retail traders' hands to try to even the playing field," said John Bartleman, President of TradeStation Group, Inc. "Through this integration, Pilot Trading's users who are also our brokerage customers will now be able to utilize the speed, functionality and execution of TradeStation Securities' award-winning* brokerage services."



About QuantGate Systems Inc.



For over two decades, we have developed real-time market participant sentiment algorithms. QuantGate Systems Inc. is a diversified fintech company which continues to expand its suite of advanced proprietary solutions.



About TradeStation Group, Inc.



For more than 30 years, the TradeStation Group companies have been pioneering leaders in the online trading industry, committed to delivering the best trading technology, brokerage services, trading education and support to individual and institutional traders. TradeStation's award-winning trading and analysis platforms offer access to equities, options and futures trading at the major U.S. equities and options exchanges and market centers, as well as the major futures exchanges. TradeStation's clients have access to the powerful tools needed to design, test, optimize, monitor and automate custom trading strategies, and its mobile and web trading apps allow clients to take the power of the TradeStation trading experience on the go. TradeStation Group companies also provide a vast array of educational offerings to help beginning and advanced clients learn online trading and investing skills to help them meet their trading and investment objectives.



TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC & CME) is a licensed securities broker-dealer and a registered futures commission merchant (FCM), and a member of major stock equities and futures exchanges in the United States.



