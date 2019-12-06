NEOVACS: OPENING OF A CALL FOR TENDER TO PROVIDE A CONTINUATION OR SALE PLAN IN THE FRAME OF REOGANIZATION PROCEEDINGS

COMMUNIQUE DE PRESSE · COMMUNIQUE DE PRESSE · COMMUNIQUE DE PRESSE

OPENING OF A CALL FOR TENDER TO PROVIDE A CONTINUATION OR SALE PLAN IN THE FRAME OF REOGANIZATION PROCEEDINGS

The deadline for submission of all tenders is January 10th, 2020 before 04:00pm

Paris and Boston, December 6th, 2019 - 05h45pm CET - Neovacs (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNEV) announces the launch of a call for tender opened from now until January 10th, 2020 before 4:00 pm, to provide a continuation plan through partners or investors (articles L.626-1 and L.626-3 of the French Commercial code) or a sale plan by one or more buyers (Articles L.642-1 et seq. of the French Commercial Code).

Candidates are invited to submit their offer before January 10th, 2020 at 04:00pm at the following law office: SELARL 2M and associates, to Maître Carole Martinez, judicial administrator, 22 rue de l'Arcade 75008 Paris, France. Email: a.dekoninck@aj-2m.com

Access to information for auditing the company (electronic data room), will be granted upon reasoned written request to the judicial administrator along with the appropriate financial, industrial or commercial capacity proofs.

As a reminder, on November 26th, 2019 the Commercial Court of Paris decided the opening of reorganization proceedings of the company, as requested by Neovacs (press release of November 27th, 2019).

