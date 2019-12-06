The "The Mini MBA for In-house Lawyers" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Business, commercial, financial and leadership skills to manage and develop a sound and strategically effective in-house legal department
Why you should attend
This intensive four-day programme uses the latest MBA thinking and techniques to focus on the real and challenging issues that are confronting today's in-house legal departments.
The expert trainers from a legal and business background will share with participants their own experiences from working as in-house lawyers and business managers. They will refer to and explore up-to-the-minute management and leadership methodologies and techniques. This programme also offers a unique networking opportunity to share existing best practice and establish industry-wide norms with colleagues from different organisations and countries.
What are the objectives of this course?
As a result of attending this programme, you will be able to:
- Engage with business colleagues when strategic choices are being made
- Review the role and strategy of the in-house legal function
- Define and demonstrate the rationale and value of the legal department to the rest of the organisation
- Achieve better outcomes by applying project management techniques
- Mobilise more effective teamwork within and outside the legal team
- Participate more confidently in discussions involving financial analysis
- Withstand cost cutting pressures by highlighting coherent resource priorities
- Establish strong working relationships with business colleagues in order to influence behaviour and attitudes towards legal issues
- Manage and lead the in-house legal team to high performance
- Access and enhance core leadership management techniques in the context of effective change management
- Pursue the best remuneration options with external law firms and gain value for money from their services
- Examine and understand how successful Heads of Legal have applied a commercial and strategic focus to achieve results
- Measure and boost the performance of the legal team through valuable assessment and coaching
Who Should Attend:
- Heads of legal departments
- Legal affairs directors and managers
- Senior corporate counsel and advisors
- Legal departments CEOs
- Key corporate law team members
- Private practice lawyers seeking a switch to an in-house role
Agenda:
Module 1: Business strategy and strategic planning
- Your strategy
- Strategy, tactics and choices
- Strategies for winning vs strategies for success
Module 2: Developing your strategy for legal services
- Selecting and selling the right options for the provision of legal services
Module 3: Leading and managing strategic change
- Strategy, change and people
- How you experience change
- The change toolkit
Module 4: Project management and teamwork
- The essentials of project management
- Teamwork
Module 5: Understanding the business from a financial perspective
- The history and the accounts
- The future and the need for business processes
Module 6: Managing a budget and external expenditure
- Managing fees with external law firms
- The problems with traditional fee arrangements
- Finding ways of operating more creative and winwin' fee arrangements
Module 7: People management and leadership
- Understanding and fostering motivation and engagement
- Emotional intelligence and leadership qualities
Module 8: Influencing and decision-making
- The view from the other side
- Question and answer consultation session with Mark Prebble
