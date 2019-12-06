Regulatory News:

Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR) announces that it has cancelled 4,268,550 of its own shares (representing 2.39% of its share capital), thereby reducing its capital to 1,740,928.39.

The decision was taken by the board of directors, in accordance with the authorisation given by the combined general meeting of March 22, 2019, pursuant to its 22nd resolution.

Following this cancellation, Elior Group holds directly 183 of its own shares (excluding liquidity contract).

These operations will help strengthen both the growth potential of earnings per share and the financial structure of Elior Group.

ELIOR GROUP

Société anonyme

Siège social: 9-11 allée de l'Arche, Paris La Défense Cedex (92032)

408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre

Place de cotation: NYSE Euronext-Paris

Compartiment A

Code ISIN: FR0011950732

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services has become a benchmark player in the business industry, education, healthcare and leisure markets. With strong positions in 6 countries, the Group generated €4,923 million in revenue in fiscal 2018-2019.

Our 110,000 employees feed over 5 million people on a daily basis in 23,500 restaurants on three continents, and offer services on 2,300 sites in France.

Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model.

Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.

For further information please visit our website at http://www.eliorgroup.com or follow us on Twitter (@Elior_Group)

http://www.eliorgroup.com Elior Group sur Twitter: @Elior_Group

eliorgroup.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191206005381/en/

Contacts:

Elior Group