Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 06.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A115FW ISIN: FR0011950732 Ticker-Symbol: 21E 
Tradegate
04.12.19
14:19 Uhr
12,160 Euro
+0,930
+8,28 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
ELIOR GROUP SCA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELIOR GROUP SCA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,730
12,860
19:05
12,750
12,840
18:32
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ELIOR
ELIOR GROUP SCA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ELIOR GROUP SCA12,160+8,28 %