The "BIOSTEC 2020, 13th International Joint Conference on Biomedical Engineering Systems and Technologies" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The purpose of BIOSTEC is to bring together researchers and practitioners, including engineers, biologists, health professionals and informatics/computer scientists, interested in both theoretical advances and applications of information systems, artificial intelligence, signal processing, electronics and other engineering tools in knowledge areas related to biology and medicine. BIOSTEC is composed of five co-located conferences, each specialized in a different knowledge area.

BIODEVICES

13th International Conference on Biomedical Electronics and Devices

Program Chair

Ye Xuesong, Zhejiang University, China

BIOIMAGING

7th International Conference on Bioimaging

Program Chair

Filipe Soares, Fraunhofer Portugal AICOS, Portugal

BIOINFORMATICS

11th International Conference on Bioinformatics Models, Methods and Algorithms

Program Chair

Elisabetta De Maria, Universit Cte d'Azur, CNRS, I3S, France

BIOSIGNALS

13th International Conference on Bio-inspired Systems and Signal Processing

Program Chair

Pedro Gmez Vilda, Universidad Politcnica de Madrid, Spain

HEALTHINF

13th International Conference on Health Informatics

Program Chair

Federico Cabitza, Universit degli Studi di Milano-Bicocca, Italy

