The "BIOSTEC 2020, 13th International Joint Conference on Biomedical Engineering Systems and Technologies" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The purpose of BIOSTEC is to bring together researchers and practitioners, including engineers, biologists, health professionals and informatics/computer scientists, interested in both theoretical advances and applications of information systems, artificial intelligence, signal processing, electronics and other engineering tools in knowledge areas related to biology and medicine. BIOSTEC is composed of five co-located conferences, each specialized in a different knowledge area.
BIODEVICES
13th International Conference on Biomedical Electronics and Devices
Program Chair
Ye Xuesong, Zhejiang University, China
BIOIMAGING
7th International Conference on Bioimaging
Program Chair
Filipe Soares, Fraunhofer Portugal AICOS, Portugal
BIOINFORMATICS
11th International Conference on Bioinformatics Models, Methods and Algorithms
Program Chair
Elisabetta De Maria, Universit Cte d'Azur, CNRS, I3S, France
BIOSIGNALS
13th International Conference on Bio-inspired Systems and Signal Processing
Program Chair
Pedro Gmez Vilda, Universidad Politcnica de Madrid, Spain
HEALTHINF
13th International Conference on Health Informatics
Program Chair
Federico Cabitza, Universit degli Studi di Milano-Bicocca, Italy
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6rzkg3
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191206005385/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900