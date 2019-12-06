Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.: Algodon Fine Wines Partners with Art Basel Cities: Buenos Aires on last chapter in Miami Beach

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2019 / Algodon Fine Wines, part of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:VINO), a company with a collection of luxury assets including the high-end contemporary fashion brand and e-commerce platform Gaucho - Buenos Aires, as well as luxury real estate holdings and premium wines in Argentina, are once again partnering with Art Basel Cities: Buenos Aires, an initiative that explores and expands the city's cultural ecosystem in a three-year collaboration with the vibrant Argentine capital. In the last phase of the partnership with Buenos Aires, Art Basel Cities brings Buenos Aires to Miami Beach from December 3-8, 2019 with an outdoor exhibition in Collins Park. Algodon Fine Wines were showcased at the Opening Reception, which attracted almost 500 guests, on December 3, 2019.

With Buenos Aires as its first city, Art Basel Cities is a multi-year initiative to help highlight and strengthen the Argentinian contemporary art scene, while engaging with the full spectrum of its visual arts community. Art Basel Cities: Buenos Aires has helped support the city's cultural ecosystem including artists, galleries, not-for-profit spaces and public institutions, promoting it to a worldwide audience and Art Basel's extensive network.

The Miami Beach activation "Disruptions" presents six large-scale artworks by an array of intergenerational Argentine artists who share an interest in interactivity: Matías Duville, Graciela Hasper, Marie Orensanz, Pablo Reinoso, Marcela Sinclair, and Agustina Woodgate.

"We are thrilled to partner for the second year with the Art Basel Cities: Buenos Aires initiative," said Scott Mathis, Founder and CEO of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. "Buenos Aires possesses a dynamic and growing culture scene and the final chapter of this successful partnership will be a great opportunity to promote local artists and their work. We look forward to welcoming the guests in attendance, and to enjoy our wines throughout the reception."

About Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. owns and operates Gaucho - Buenos Aires, the e-commerce luxury fashion and leather accessories brand that offers buyers around the world some of Buenos Aires' best fashion and apparel items, including what the county is well-known for: quality leather goods and accessories. For more than ten years, our mission has been to source and develop opportunities in the undervalued luxury real estate and consumer marketplace. With our proprietary collection of wine, hospitality, fashion brands, and real estate holdings as a foundation, we seek to build our luxury brands of Gaucho - Buenos Aires and ALGODON; brands of prestige, distinction and elegance. We begin with a focus on the quality and reputation of Algodon's award-wining wines, which serve as ambassador for our luxury lifestyle properties and other real estate assets. As we continue to produce the ultra-fine wines for which we have become recognized, we expect that our reputation for quality will continue to grow and accordingly increase the value of our brand and real estate holdings. For more information, please visit www.gauchoholdings.com.

SOURCE: Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/569394/Algodon-Fine-Wines-Partners-with-Art-Basel-Cities-Buenos-Aires-on-last-chapter-in-Miami-Beach